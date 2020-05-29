Video: Baby Koala Pops Out Of 'mum's Pouch To Say Hello', Netizens Overjoyed

While the horrifying bushfires in Australia ravaged most of the natural habitat, the Australian Reptile Park recently introduced the ‘first koala joey of the season’. While taking to Facebook on May 27, the Park released a video of the baby koala popping out of its ‘mum pouch to say hello’. The authorities even informed that the keepers decided to name the joey Ash as it is the first koala born at the park since the bushfires.

In the video, one can see a koala clinging onto a tree. As a keeper approached the koala mom, she immediately clutched the person. While the keeper and the koala enjoy some precious moments together, the video then reveals the Joey popping out of the koala mom. One can see, the baby koala looking curiously at the new world. The video then ends with the staff weighing the mother koala, who turned out to be in perfect health.

The caption of the post read, “We have a very special announcement... Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello! Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife”.

‘Little miracle in dark times’

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. With more than eight lakh views, nearly 23,000 internet users even reacted o the video. While some called Ash a ‘little miracle in dark times’, others called it ‘wonderful’ and a ‘bright light’. One Facebook user wrote, “Congratulations to all. Hope this is the beginning of the rebirth of the Australian wildlife that was lost in ï¸the tragic fires. The great name”. “Ash is so cute and a sign of the good things to come,” added another.

