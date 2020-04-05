Amul Turns Nostalgic On Twitter, Shares Old Advertisements From The 90s; Watch

Amul shared a bunch of its old advertisements from the 1990s, fulfilling its followers' popular demand on Twitter. Amul on April 5 took to its official Twitter handle to upload the advertisements that were running at the time of Mahabharat and Ramayan. Amul while sharing a particular post online, wrote that it was pleased to share the old advertisement titled 'Chocolate-Pilot' on popular demand.

Fans were quick to notice Neerja Bhanot, who apparently plays the boy's mother in the advertisement. Neerja Bhanot was the brave Indian purser, who died on September 5, 1986, while saving passengers on a Pan Am flight that had been hijacked by terrorists in Pakistan. Amul while sharing the posts wrote that it is in a retro mood today, and hence, will share classic advertisements from the past.

Is that Neerja Bhanot ??? She used to be in a lot of adverts back in the days... what lovely looking lady she was... and a brave-heart too !!! — (Quarantined) Moonlitdance (@deekshashekawat) April 5, 2020

Neerja Bhanot 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Akansha (@littichokhaaa) April 5, 2020

Old advertisements

By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today. pic.twitter.com/dICTjjh1CW — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Husband & Wife pic.twitter.com/QJ3W7UcMM5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

(Image Credit: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

