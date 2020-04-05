The Debate
Amul Turns Nostalgic On Twitter, Shares Old Advertisements From The 90s; Watch

What’s Viral

Amul shared a bunch of its old advertisements from the 1990s, fulfilling its followers' popular demand on Twitter. Fans spotted Neerja Bhanot in some of the ads

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
amul

Amul shared a bunch of its old advertisements from the 1990s, fulfilling its followers' popular demand on Twitter. Amul on April 5 took to its official Twitter handle to upload the advertisements that were running at the time of Mahabharat and Ramayan. Amul while sharing a particular post online, wrote that it was pleased to share the old advertisement titled 'Chocolate-Pilot' on popular demand. 

Read: Amul Celebrates Mahabharat Rerun With Tropical Doodle Amid Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown

Fans were quick to notice Neerja Bhanot, who apparently plays the boy's mother in the advertisement. Neerja Bhanot was the brave Indian purser, who died on September 5, 1986, while saving passengers on a Pan Am flight that had been hijacked by terrorists in Pakistan. Amul while sharing the posts wrote that it is in a retro mood today, and hence, will share classic advertisements from the past. 

 Read: 'Stay Indoors!': Amul Shares Message As Companies Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus 

Old advertisements

Read: Amul Ad On 'Janta Curfew' Calls For National 'thaali Haath' Appreciation Amid Coronavirus

Read: Amul Comes Up With Creative Topical Post On 21-day Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(Image Credit: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
