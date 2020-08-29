Cat Drinks Water From RO Machine By Itself, Netizens Say It ‘don’t Need No Hooman’

Animal video always tends to leave netizens heart-warmed and yet again a short clip of a cat drinking water directly from RO has left internet users in awe. Shared on Twitter by user ‘Back To Nature’, the video shows a gold fur feline standing on her hind legs and drinking water from the machine without the help of any human. Astonished, as well as impressed with the ‘strong, independent Cato’, netizens hilariously called the kitty ‘atmanirbhar’.

In the video, one can see the adorable cat standing on her toes in front of the RO machine. The feline can be seen using her left paw to press the tap of the water filter machine. With its sharp observation, alert techniques and its calm balanced approach, the golden feline is seen peacefully gulping water.

Don't need no human pic.twitter.com/jbTFF49P6t — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) August 28, 2020

READ: Video Of A Confused Snake Eating Itself Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch

Netizens call it 'atmanirbhar cato'

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 5,500 likes. With more than 111,000 views and several comments, netizens couldn’t help but notice that the cat definitely knew the ‘cold water tap’. While one internet user wrote, "the cat be like: these humans have so much life choices reevaluation to do so I won't bother them,” another added, “Some species evolve favourably”. A third user-added, “Who doesn't LOVE freshwater”.

OH MY GOD! I LUFF THIS — Marianne (@sadglamour) August 29, 2020

I'm a strong independent cato who don't need no hooman. Now to learn how to use the can opener. pic.twitter.com/cQk7047pRX — Rainbeaux (@BBW_Rainbeaux) August 28, 2020

The point is he definitely knows which button is for cold water。 — 闷葫芦僧 (@Perverse_Fish) August 28, 2020

READ: 'How Many Colours Do You See?' This Optical Illusion Has Left Internet Baffled

kitty knows filtered water is best for the kidneys — Brian Hanna (@_BrianHanna) August 28, 2020

Smart kitty 👌👌 — Manju Rajput (@ManjuRajputMSEd) August 29, 2020

READ: 'Leader' Turkey Blocks Traffic To Help Its Group Cross Highway; Watch Video

Atmnirbhar 🐈😂😂 — Navneet Thakur (@Navneet28817425) August 29, 2020

Garfield really doing a lotta work these days. — 𝜋. ／𝛺 (@StHolbein) August 28, 2020

That is awesome!!! 😁😁😁 — Ronnie Mieyal (@rmieyal) August 29, 2020

READ: Girl Makes PowerPoint Presentation To Convince Her Parents For A Pet Cat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.