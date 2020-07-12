Chhattisgarh: Yamraj & Chitragupta Are Out On The Streets To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, two artists have taken upon themselves to create awareness about COVID-19 by dressing up as Yamraj and Chitragupt. In the video, both 'Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt‘ can be seen taking to streets wearing masks and trying to create awareness among people passing by about the importance of wearing face masks in public as well as maintaining social-distancing.

A creative way to raise awareness

The initiative was taken by artists of Chhattisgarh which has now been adopted by the city authorities. The video was uploaded on July 12 and has more than 5,000 views. Take a look at the video below:

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Artists dressed up as 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create awareness on wearing masks and maintain social-distancing. This initiative has been taken up by Raipur Smart City Limited, Traffic Police & Municipal Corporation. #COVID19 (11/7) pic.twitter.com/T3cP2teXl7 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Creative ways of raising awareness

During the time of the deadly pandemic, people and organisations all over India have been attempting to find creative ways to create awareness and help curb the virus. Here's a look at some other methods used by people to raise COVID-19 awareness.

Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham recently took to Twitter to share an animated video showcasing a creative message on how to be safe during such unprecedented times. The clip created by Vaibhav Piwlatkar highlights the importance of staying home and maintaining ‘physical distance’ to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

भौतिक अंतर..

Physical distance..



Thank you vaibhav pivlatkar. pic.twitter.com/sMud5WK00o — CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) July 10, 2020

In another incident, Mumbai police took the golden opportunity of Liverpool winning the Premier League to feature the Red’s iconic world-famous track You'll Never Walk Alone, YNWA, for a coronavirus advisory that has stunned the internet. Shared on Instagram on Mumbai Police’s official handle, the creative flaunt the title of the song that has been belted out by hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide with the lyrics tweaked to, “Except for now, so that, we don’t have to wait for 30 years to win against Coronavirus.”

