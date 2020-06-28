Mumbai Police Use T-Rex Game Meme To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Mumbai police department has been leading the pack in the country when it comes to raising awareness about the deadly infection and safety measures on social media. Known for their quick wit and humour, Mumbai police have come up with creative ways to raise awareness about COVID-19 through their social media handles. With a subtle dose of humour, the police department recently took to Twitter to urge people to only step out for essentials.

Posted on June 28, the police department shared an image of Chrome Dino game or the T-rex game. While the caption on the image read, “err_dinosaur_disconnected”, the Mumbai Police also wrote the ’T-rex is dino-snoring’ and ‘he only steps out for essentials’. With #ConnectWithTheRules, the police department asked people to stay home and only step out for essentials.

T-Rex is dino-snoring at his home.

He only steps out for essentials, like you should. #StayHomeStaySafe#ConnectWithTheRules pic.twitter.com/6NJ7AbLftJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

READ: 'Trust Us To Find Truth Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death': Mumbai Police Probing All Angles

READ: Mumbai Police Share Liverpool FC Anthem To Raise COVID-19 Awareness, Netizens Say ‘savage’

Netizens call it ‘fabulosaurus’

Since shared, the post has garnered hundreds of likes several comments. While one internet user wrote, "That's a fabulosaurus”, another added, “Ok Google .. How to like a post Twice?” One internet user even joked and wrote, “Ok you give me money I'll stay at home”.

Good one...Mumbai Police!

You have a sense of humor. — Mona Shukla (@MonaShukla13) June 28, 2020

Who feeds him? Does he live on love and fresh air? — Sunita Lobo (@lobo_sunita) June 28, 2020

READ: Mumbai Police's Sly Dig At Liverpool's Premier League Title Win Impresses Twitterati

READ: Mumbai Police Celebrate First Birthdays Of Three Dogs-in-training, Watch Adorable Video