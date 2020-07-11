Pune Police Commissioner Shares Creative Video To Spread COVID-19 Awareness; Watch

While COVID-19 continues to spread, Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham recently took to Twitter to share an animated video showcasing a creative message on how to be safe during such unprecedented times. The clip created by Vaibhav Piwlatkar highlights the importance of staying home and maintaining ‘physical distance’ to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

In the clip, one can see an animated figure of coronavirus eating human figures with the help of a fork and a spoon. While the ‘humans’ can be seen running and shutting themselves inside their houses and shops, the coronavirus figure can be seen roaming around the animated city in search of ‘food’. The video ends with the ‘virus monster’ crying because of hunger and leaving the city.

भौतिक अंतर..

Physical distance..



Thank you vaibhav pivlatkar. pic.twitter.com/sMud5WK00o — CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) July 10, 2020

Netizens call the video ‘brilliant’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 19,000 times. With nearly 1,000 likes and several comments, netizens found the animated movie ‘creative’ and ‘brilliant’. While one internet user wrote, “Excellent work,” another added, “Being Responsible, is the safest”.

Brilliant idea. Loved it💙💙 — Dhiraj Idamakanti (@iamdhiraj98) July 10, 2020

Creative video ..Superb👌🏼..most people on Twitter follow Rules..

.MUST b screened for D non literate Crowd, who r actually not following social distancing, viz small, crowded living areas,people crowding at thelas,tea joints and so on...Khaki knows better 🙏 — Padmaja Anil Sathe (@AnilPadmaja) July 10, 2020

Brilliant!!!! — Anjali Nagwani (@Anjaliika) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, as Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to 35,997 on Friday, the district collector Naval Kishore Ram announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented.

