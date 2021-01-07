Capitol Hill Siege Triggers 'not So Hilarious' Meme Fest, Netizens 'welcome 2021'

In the aftermath of the chaos unfolding in one of the world’s greatest economies, #CivilWar2021 started trending on microblogging website Twitter with netizens flooding the platform with memes about Donald Trump supporters storming inside US Capitol on January 6 (local time). From calling it ‘fall of America’ by using a scene from the movie ‘Mean Girls’ to including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the jokes, the internet users were seen both distressed and in splits with the turn of events in the United States. Here are some of the #civilwar2021 memes with many netizens cautioning the world as it is ‘only the first week’ of this year followed by a challenging 2020:

day started with Kanye cheating on Kim with Jeffree and now ending with #civilwar2021 trending pic.twitter.com/Z9l2LGO43O — koostlim (@kostalimo) January 7, 2021

the US capitol is fueling the meme economy for the rest of 2021 pic.twitter.com/kCp6oaOhrU — popeyes chicken (@blinkthirteen) January 6, 2021

Kim Kanye divorce, Attack on US Capitol building, Area 51 trending again?

2021 in action: pic.twitter.com/tYbjMN4axN — LilPillMemes (@memes_pill) January 7, 2021

The US Capitol Police’s defense: pic.twitter.com/hTdFz6angL — NFL MEMES (@memesofnfl) January 6, 2021

#civilwar2021 trending and we not even a full week into 2021 pic.twitter.com/SDYMioHrVo — mxre nxthing (@MxreNxthing) January 7, 2021

me trying to look at #civilwar2021 memes and jeffree-kanye memes at the same time pic.twitter.com/hbnko85lsD — Ariee 🎈 (@sarangisays) January 7, 2021

When someone outside of the United States asks how I’m doing #civilwar2021 pic.twitter.com/1EtNaL5RMI — B🗡ade (@Fothouzand) January 7, 2021

Congress confirms Biden victory

Congress has confirmed Electoral College vote and President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory hours after Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol. Kamala Harris is certified to become the next US vice president. The final counting of Vermont's three electoral votes put Biden and Harris over the 270-vote threshold that is required to affirm the presidency. The certification came after US Capitol rocked with violence leading to the death of at least four people.

What should have been just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Even though the federal building has now been secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

The entire world watched when Trump supporters broke inside one of the most iconic American buildings engulfing the city in chaos. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

