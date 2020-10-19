Watch: Assam Medic Dances On 'Ghungroo' To Make COVID-19 Patients Happy, Netizens Applaud

In a heartfelt gesture to get his COVID-19 patients cheered up and at ease in such bleak times, a medic in Assam shook a leg at the hospital ward to the beats of popular track ‘Ghungroo’ from Bollywood’s action thriller movie War, starring Hritik Roshan. While many doctors worldwide have taken to perform dance routines to relieve panic and stress among coronavirus patients as an assured therapy, Dr. Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam just tried the activity for his patients, clad in a PPE and a face shield.

In the footage, nearly 2 minutes long, the enthusiastic doctor can be seen opting for a more informal approach besides just the therapeutical treatment to positively uplift his patients while still in scrubs and protective gear at the medical facility. he dances, despite the fact that he may have been presumably exhausted post his coronavirus duties. And yet, in some empty space beside the hospital beds, the doctor started to ace applaudable dance moves to ward off the mental and emotional strain, fear, and loneliness that surrounds this disease, given its severe contagion that keeps family away and the mounting death toll. The Internet called the doctor’s initiative as commendable and thanked him and many others for going the extra mile in their fight against the malignant pathogen at the forefront.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Huge appreciation for the medic

With over 268.7k views, the video amassed a huge appreciation for the medic as encouraging comments for the Assam doctor poured in the comments thread. “Dr. Saab, hats off to all of you and you all have shown us the way of life with the selfless service that has been providing to mankind during these hard times,” a commenter said. “What a spirit,” another appreciated. “Salute to these #covidwarriors who is giving every bit of their life to save the people, mankind. There is more to learn from them,” one other said.

Great Job Dr. Senapati.....I know how a person survived in hospital alone without Family and relatives support . When he was corona positive. — S K ROUT (@SKROUT44162425) October 19, 2020

Please do convey our appreciation to your colleague for such a beautiful dance. He's got the moves..... — Aldrin (@aldrinalphonso) October 18, 2020

All of you deserve such huge respect and regards. In such pandemic condition entertaining with ease and such perfection. Head bows with respect 🙏 — Mysterious Me 🇮🇳 (@roykajal) October 18, 2020

Docts. have such versatile quality, mind blowing. I can't stop myself seeing this video repeatedly. — rais khan (@raismarzia) October 19, 2020

He’s too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted. — sHëhLã (@shehla_sadaf) October 18, 2020

Dr. Arup Senapati can give competition to @iHrithik and can still score high!Cos he is doing it for humanity! Hats off to you all Doctors!! We all will always be in your debt for such a valour during his pandemic. You are no less than God for us all🙏 — rofl_duniya🏹 (@umash9) October 19, 2020

