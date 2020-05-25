Paintings Created By Rat Sell For Nearly Rs 1 Lakh, Attract Buyers From All Over The World

A rat named Gus is attracting a lot of attention after stories blew claiming his paintings sold worldwide for 1,000 pounds, which is approximately Rs 92,000. According to reports, Gus creates miniature paintings on canvases which his owner later sells online to buyers from all over the world. The little rodent reportedly uses his paws to paint on empty canvases, the results of which are incredible. Gus is owned by a 19-year-old girl named Jess Indseth, who lives in Manchester, England.

Gus, the artist

Jess while talking to the press revealed that she first discovered Gus' amazing painting skills when she once left him on an empty canvas with colours lying around. After seeing extraordinary results, Jess bought some non-toxic paints for Gus, which the rat now uses to create his own miniature pieces. One of Gus' painting that was recently sold online went for 20 pounds per piece, as per reports. Gus also created scrub hats that are selling online for £13.25.

Jess sells Gus' paintings on Etsy, which is an online marketplace for buying and selling things. Gus' customers reportedly belong to countries as far as South Korea and Australia. Jess said she was left amazed when he found out that there is a market of rat paintings. Jess bought Gus from a breeder in 2018 and also has two other rats named Boo and Dot.

