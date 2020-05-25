Video Of Man Giving 'bath' To A Huge King Cobra Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

A video of a man giving a cold-water bath to a king cobra has stunned the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 51-second clip shows a man’s strange feat as he pours a bucket of water on cobra snake's head to soothe him in the summers, and then he gently taps the snake on the head.

With over 82.4k views, the clip has surprised the netizens as users called the man “a brave person”. Some were amazed that the giant snake had not harmed the man or hissed at him, instead, the reptile could be seen sitting calm and composed gazing in the direction of the man. “This man has made friendship with nature. His Karmayoga is respected by the deadly King Cobra. It is behaving like meeting a lost friend. Amazing,” wrote a user startled. “He touched King Cobra. Wow,” wrote the second dumbfounded at the courage of the rural man. “

“King Cobras are very intelligent reptiles and likes to avoid confrontations. They do not attack anyone randomly. They assess the threat, warn by spreading hood and lifting body (more than half of its length), hiss, etc. Only if they sense a threat, they attack and that to cautiously,” wrote the third educating the others.

Read: Video Of Gazelle Being Chased By Cheetah Using Its Long Tail To Balance Amazes Netizens

Read: Africa: Lioness Opens Door Of A Safari Car, Netizens Say 'lovely But Scary'

Summer time..

And who doesn’t like a nice head bath🙏



Can be dangerous. Please don’t try. pic.twitter.com/ACJpJCPCUq — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 24, 2020

If you help any animal he cant hurts you but you help a human he definitely bites you — afroz sahil Khan trsv (@SahilTrsv) May 24, 2020

Most probably this gentleman is Vava Suresh, a Conservationist and Snake Expert from Kerala, India.

More details: https://t.co/8DSNEBifkX pic.twitter.com/b95l7sjuh1 — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) May 24, 2020

Brave person — Ranjit Bardhan (@ran__bar) May 24, 2020

King Cobra is a chill dude.Nobody is going to pet the thing just coz they saw somebody petting on youtube. LoL. 90% of people who see an adult King face-2-face will faint on the spot :D — evolved ട്രോൾ🌺 (@mjdv3) May 25, 2020

That's King Cobra, right? — Mama Karma (@Mama_Karmaa) May 24, 2020

OMG! It's a King Cobra. The man has some guts. — Deb_Jai_Hind (@Deb_Jai_Hind) May 24, 2020

Very brave of him...and such an amazing watch..thank you — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) May 24, 2020

Summer time



After playing cricket in hot sun from 2:30pm to 6pm



Coming home with full sweat and dirt , headbath with Head& Shoulders Cool Menthol



that's what life is... ❤️ — I'm Groot (@alladinmf753) May 24, 2020

So much love and affection for the King Cobra. — Prahaar (@Prahaar2) May 24, 2020

Snake was harmless, but users warned

However, the forest officer warned in the caption of the video that the king cobra is one of the venomous snakes, and users must not try such stunts as it could be dangerous. While the snake in the video gently slithered and seemed non-reactive to the man’s actions, some snakes could bite and prove to be fatal if it is poisonous.

Read: ‘Lovely Sight’: Netizens Amazed To See Stabilised Sky Video That Shows How Earth Rotates

Read: Brother Helps Sister On Wheelchair Play Basketball, Netizens Love The Joy On Her Face

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.