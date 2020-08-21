Atlanta Woman’s Song ‘At The Fridge Again’ Goes Viral, Netizens Hail 'quarantine Anthem'

A video featuring a woman from Atlanta has composed the most ‘relatable’ song ever, as deemed by the netizens. KD French’s song “at the fridge again" has taken the internet by a storm as it has left the netizens amazed. In the song, she is seen examining the decision of whether or not to make that return to the fridge, a dilemma which is faced by most people during the lockdown. The video has become the most-watched video on her Facebook profile.

People call it 'quarantine anthem'

French’s Facebook profile is full of videos of her singing. However, this video has managed to gather over 7 million views. Explaining the dilemma, French has aptly captioned the video as, “Y’all! Come get ha!!! At least making this song kept me from the fridge for about an hour!! Jumping jacks, sit ups, and running are in my future!! I can see it... but not today!!! I need to #fastandpray #thefridge #ineedfood #ineedsnacks #atleastithinkido #holdmeback #itsjustwednesday #iwillgetthroughthis”.

Read: Video Of An Elderly Couple Singing Love Songs For Each Other Breaks Internet | Watch

Amazed netziens took over the comment section. The video has invited 88K reactions and 15K comments. One person made a comment saying, "This is the new " Quarantine Anthem". To this comment, one user replied, "needs to go viral!". Being able to relate to the video, one user wrote, "This is hilarious. And so true!".

Read: Sam Heughan Reacts To Video Of Woman Singing Outlander’s Version Of 'The Skye Boat Song'

This is not the first time that a singing video has gained so much importance. Few days back, an adorable video of an elderly couple singing songs for each other went viral on social media, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on various social media platforms, the adorable video invited lots of comments by the netizens. The 32 seconds video clip begins with the elder woman singing, “I love Eddie, yes I do. I hope Eddie loves me too”. Soon after this, she is joined by the man lying next to her saying the same sentence and just changing the name. Towards the end of the video, a voice in the background is heard laughing and saying, "You both are so cute". One of the internet users deemed it as the "best thing on the internet".

Read: 7,000 Piano Artists From 52 Different Countries Come Together For Online Concert | Watch

Also Read: Indian-origin South African Musicians' Virtual Concert From Home Becomes Big Hit

(Image Credits: Facebook/KDFrench)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.