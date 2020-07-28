7,000 Piano Artists From 52 Different Countries Come Together For Online Concert | Watch

An app named 'Playground sessions' took an initiative and invited aspiring pianists from across the globe to learn the song, ‘You Raise Me Up’ for free. Reports suggest that around 7,000 people coming from 52 different countries participated in the recital to make it a huge success. The video has managed to gain 18,411 views.

Read: Paris Fashion Week 2020 Gears Up For Virtual Event, With No Paparazzi And Audience

Virtual events during the pandemic

According to the creators of the application, the virtual recital turned out to be a huge success. Not only this but it came out to be the biggest virtual recital in the world till now. Chris Vance, the Chief executive of playground sessions said that the aim was not just to bring the musicians together but to make people learn. Len Dozois who is a retired manufacturing management worker from Georgia and an attendant of the session said that the session was an amazing experience as it gave something to focus on amid a pandemic when the times have become so harsh. Netizens also appreciated the effort made by the app to bring the pianist together and host the recital.

Virtual events have become a trend in this pandemic. Back in May, American ballet dancer named Misty Copeland came together with 31 other ballerinas from 14 different countries for a stunning virtual performance. The aim was to raise money for dancers who are facing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ballerinas performed to Michel Fokine’s “Le Cygne”. The performance included music by the prominent cellist Wade Davis. Each ballerina performed a solo portion of the dance making the act even more stunning.

Read: Indian-origin South African Musicians' Virtual Concert From Home Becomes Big Hit

Also Read: COVID-19: 32 Ballerinas Virtually Perform Together To Raise Funds For Out Of Work Dancers

(Image Credits: Youtube)