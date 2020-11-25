'Outdoing Sun Roof': UK Teen Crashes Car Into House, Drives Off With Their Front Door

A teenager in the United Kingdom was arrested when he crashed his car into a house and drove off with the front door. The West Yorkshire Police Department took to its official Twitter handle and shared the image of the destroyed car. According to the caption of the image, the incident took place at Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury and the driver collided with another vehicle before crashing into the front porch of the house.

Teenager crashes Audi

The driver continued to drive for a few metres with a door attached to the roof of the car. The image of the car shows a white wooden door, hanging half outside and half inside of the car’s roof. The front of the car has been completely destroyed. There are cracks all over the mirror. The caption says, “Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs”.

Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020

The bizarre incident sparked a series of comments on the post. Stunned netizens are leaving various sarcastic comments in the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "When you arrived at the scene to arrest him, did you knock on the door?". Another person wrote, "Hope nobody is hurt. Young people around the world do mistakes. Hope justice system will be little compassionate towards her/his misbehavior and wrongdoing. Hope everything will be fine at the end". Talking about Audi drivers, a person said, "By the way, what is it with Audi drivers? Every bad driving incident i have seen in the past few months has been an Audi". Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own caption.

Poor family who own the car and home. Heard of throwing the book at someone but never the door! Hope that no one was hurt — Ruth Pownall (@presh53_ruth) November 23, 2020

Looks like he knows what it feels like to have the door slammed in your face 😔 😂 😂 — Lisa Shepherd (@LisaShepherd68) November 21, 2020

I hope he notified his insurance company about the 5 door modifications!!! — Damian Strudley (@Damian_CIS) November 22, 2020

Only in West Yorkshire 😟 https://t.co/7owLyo1V0F — David Bell (@CaravanNut) November 24, 2020

When ya try and outdo your neighbours sunroof.... and fail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GHfWfSPzPC — robert heath (@bobheath321) November 22, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@WYP_RPU)

