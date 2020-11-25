Video: Drone Films 'clueless' Man Swimming Too Close To Hammerhead Shark, Netizens Shocked

A man in Miami, Florida, recently came close to danger and the video of the incident has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the drone footage revealed how the man was swimming above a full-grown hammerhead shark. The clip was posted by user Jason McIntosh and since shared it has left netizens equally terrified and fascinated.

The clip opens with a shark swimming in the shallow waters off the coast of Miami, US. The deadly hammerhead shark can be seen turning, swimming and taking a leisurely stroll. As the drone follows that shark’s movement, a man appears in the frame, floating on the water. The man seems completely unaware about the deadly beast swimming nearby and at one point he even is right above the shark. While the man above can be seen smiling, the shark underwater can be seen swimming freely.

Netizens terrified and fascinated

The interesting, yet scary part of the clip, is the background music. The footage features the music of MC Hammer’s ‘You Can’t Touch This’. The music begins with its Hammer Time, however, when the shark and the man come close, the music suddenly shifts to the ominous background score.

Meanwhile, since shared, the clip has garnered over 30,000 views and more than 4,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, while some users were just left fascinated by the incident, others praised the “fantastic soundtrack mix” in the background. One user said, “This is amazing! Great edit too”. Another added, “The suspense was real with this one!” “Too close for comfort,” added third. “Not swimming anytime soon in Florida,” wrote fourth.

