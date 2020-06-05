Australia: Video Of 'best Friends' Elsa And Hope Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

A visual tale of an incredible bond between two animals in Australia has won the hearts of thousands of people on the internet. The recently posted video clip features Elsa, a koala and its best friend Hope, a wombat. According to reports, their relationship began after the wombat started visiting Elsa’s cage for new leaves. As days passed, they both started seeing each other every day, even after the park reopened for visitors.

A short clip celebrating their relationship was posted by the Australian Reptile Park on Facebook. The nearly two-minute-long clip shows the two animals doing all kinds of adorable things while sitting in laps of their caretakers, as they continue to enjoy each other’s company.

'So beautiful'

The post has left netizens overjoyed racking up over 21 thousand likes and over 800 comments. " God our wildlife is so goddam amazing" read one comment. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "So beautiful just kept watching it over and over" as another wrote, " They bring joy and hope to a very troubled world!" Yet another user wrote, "Hard to say who's cuter between the two".

In a similar incident, an adorable video of a puppy coming back to lend a helping paw to his mates took the internet by storm. Shared by Indian forest officer Sudha Raman, the clip is an example of how a friend in need is a friend indeed as it garnered nearly 8.4k views. The 21-second clip shows a dachshund dog carrying timber in the mouth while he tries to cross a log of wood, a best friend that had paced ahead returns to share the burden, while another pup checks up on the two. With over 874 likes, the video has captured the attention of Twitter users as they call the dogs’ friendship inspirational.

