Last Updated:

‘Prey Rides The Predator’: Video Of Frog ‘riding’ A Snake Leaves Netizens Amused

“Prey rides the predator”, wrote IFS Officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video of a frog sitting on a snake. The 'amusing' video has left netizens surprised.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Prey

“Prey rides the predator”, wrote IFS Officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video of a frog sitting on a snake. The video demonstrating the “drama of nature” has left internet users speechless. The short clip shared on June 4 shows a frog calmly sitting on a snake, while the reptile moves around without attempting to eat it. 

READ: Video: Telangana Man Walks On High-tension Wires, Netizens Call Him 'Indian Spiderman'

Netizens call it ‘amusing’ 

The eight-second clip is surely a rare video as it soon became an instant hit on the social media platform. With nearly 9,000 views, the video has garnered nearly 800 likes. While several internet users were amused to see the ‘god’s creation’, others came up with hilarious jokes. One internet user wrote, “Roller coaster ride!!”. 

READ: Panda Cub Joyfully Plays With Mother In Berlin Zoo, Netizens Delighted

READ: 'Magnificent': Cyclone Nisarga Leaves Mumbaikers With Crimson Sky To Celebrate Relief

READ: Video: Tesla Crashes Into Truck In Taiwan, Driver Blames Autopilot Mode

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all