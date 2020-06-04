‘Prey Rides The Predator’: Video Of Frog ‘riding’ A Snake Leaves Netizens Amused

“Prey rides the predator”, wrote IFS Officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video of a frog sitting on a snake. The video demonstrating the “drama of nature” has left internet users speechless. The short clip shared on June 4 shows a frog calmly sitting on a snake, while the reptile moves around without attempting to eat it.

Drama of Nature..

Prey rides the predator😳



We are many a times only awe struck audience of god’s creations🙏 pic.twitter.com/0DVGFleAVV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 4, 2020

READ: Video: Telangana Man Walks On High-tension Wires, Netizens Call Him 'Indian Spiderman'

Netizens call it ‘amusing’

The eight-second clip is surely a rare video as it soon became an instant hit on the social media platform. With nearly 9,000 views, the video has garnered nearly 800 likes. While several internet users were amused to see the ‘god’s creation’, others came up with hilarious jokes. One internet user wrote, “Roller coaster ride!!”.

A new wonder of the world. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) June 4, 2020

Reminds me of a regular motorist taking a #bmtc ride one day 😉 — Ganesh R (@greatganesh) June 4, 2020

That's the last wish of frog, which is graciously fulfilled by snake b4 death sentence...!😉 — சிவா/ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Thalai_var) June 4, 2020

READ: Panda Cub Joyfully Plays With Mother In Berlin Zoo, Netizens Delighted

Surprising — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) June 4, 2020

maut ki swaari — Bhumika Rai (@YalkaRai) June 4, 2020

Carrying food in his back pack? 😂 — Radhesh Naik (@NaikRadhesh) June 4, 2020

READ: 'Magnificent': Cyclone Nisarga Leaves Mumbaikers With Crimson Sky To Celebrate Relief

Khatron Ke Khiladi😁 — J Prasad 🇮🇳 (@janeshwer) June 4, 2020

The frog : how’d you like my ride? — KTPeriPeri🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) June 4, 2020

Amusing — vandana sharma (@Reflections_vs) June 4, 2020

READ: Video: Tesla Crashes Into Truck In Taiwan, Driver Blames Autopilot Mode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.