Video Of A Dog Helping Its Stranded Friend Wins Internet, Watch

An adorable video of a puppy coming back to lend a helping paw to his mates is giving internet friendship goals. Shared by Indian forest officer Sudha Raman, the clip is an example of how a friend in need is a friend indeed as it garnered nearly 8.4k views. The 21-second clip shows a dachshund dog carrying timber in the mouth while he tries to cross a log of wood, a best friend that had paced ahead returns to share the burden, while another pup checks up on the two.

A true friend indeed

Video via SM pic.twitter.com/xomNQtAgJQ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 12, 2020

Netizens laud their bond

With over 874 likes, the video has captured the attention of Twitter users as they call the dogs’ friendship inspirational. Quoting the famous lines that a friend in need is truly a friend to trust and count on, users lauded the spirit of the animals and their unconditional friendship, which, they said, humans could learn a lot from. Despite having moved ahead, the pup returns to check up on his friend if he was fine with carrying the timber all by himself. Not only that, he decides to hold one end of the wood in his mouth and walk beside his friend to safely escort him to clearance from the wild. The video explains that the dachshund dog friend could be the much-needed companion one needs for a buddy to rely on amid hardships.

can we call the white and brown supervisor job — kamaleshas 🇮🇳 (@askamalesh_blr) May 12, 2020

Branch manager got assistant branch manager — PremaC🇮🇳🚩 (@prema2005) May 12, 2020

musibat mein jo kaam aaye woh hi asli dost hota hai. — Rahul Kolekar (@rahuldkolekar) May 12, 2020

Wow semmaa 😍🤗 — Vinoth Sachin 🇮🇳 (@VinothSachin18) May 12, 2020

Wow ...So cute — MANIKANDAN (@MANIKAN46003321) May 12, 2020

Dog community always living faithfully family 🐕🐶🐈🐩 #Animal — AMAN _SHUKLA#StayAtHome🌈 (@AMANSHU90213201) May 12, 2020

Some animal story are incredible . Just .above thought ..God ..you are giving lot more to this world ...💓💓💓💓thank you ... — Natul.B.Jain.. (@natulbj2b) May 12, 2020

Dashund 🐾❤️ — Ragava (@ragavaitsme) May 13, 2020

Humans need to learn so many things from the mother Nature — Arpana Patro (@ArpanaPatro) May 13, 2020

