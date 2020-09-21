Australian Architect Transforms Home Into Mini 'rainforest' With Over 400 Plants; See Pics

A 32-year-old architect from Australia's Melbourne city has transformed his urban home into a lush green rainforest with plants he has been collecting for years now. According to DailyMail, the man named Jason Chongue has more than 400 different kinds of plants at his home in the middle of the city. The interior designer shifted his home garden indoors due to a lack of space to work with outside.

Over 400 plants inside home

While talking to the UK daily, Chongue said that his obsession with plants and nature started at a very young age when he used to do gardening with his parents and grandparents. Chongue started collecting plants since he was a kid and now he owns nearly 500 unusual and rare types of plants at his home. Chongue said that some of the plants at his home were passed on to him by his parent, so one can imagine how old they would be.

Chongue is also the co-founder of The Plant Society, a platform he co-founded with his partner Nathan Smith in 2016. The Plant Society aims to provide a knowledge bank of skills and techniques for the avid plant enthusiast across Australia. "Nathan and I established The Plant Society to embrace our passion, but also to create a plant community, or as we like to call it, a 'plant social network'. Our goal is to nurture and preserve rare and interesting plant species for future generations and share the knowledge and skills required to grow them with our community," Chongue was quoted as saying on The Plant Society's website.

