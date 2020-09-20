'Totally Awesome': US Man Designs Touchless Trick-or-treating Candy Chute For Halloween

While the cities across the world are exercising the health safety norms and practices to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus, a man from Ohio, the US has invented a rare social distancing device for a safe Halloween for the kids. Andrew Beattie hand-manufactured a touch-free 6-inch candy chute for the trick-or-treating event. In a post that he shared on his Facebook account an orange candy chute with black stripes can be seen attached to a handrail, a set up in which, Beattie can drop the candies for the kids from the safe distance without posing an immediate risk to their health.

“This will be a completely touch-free experience for trick or treaters,” Beattie wrote in the social media post. “There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing them where to hold their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in. I, personally, will be wearing a mask and changing gloves frequently,” he informed. Further, he added that the candies will all the while be sealed in bags that he will slash open by the candy chute for kids. His post has received a thorough response worldwide as parents and those looking forward to celebrating Halloween with precaution lauded his efforts and thought into making the equipment to keep the children safe.

20 minutes to construct

The Cincinnati resident used the throwaway materials from the household to design the long tube for the outdoor banister. He said that he had found this Amazon shipping cardboard that came handy and he at once decided to get creative to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during Halloween. “If this candy chute makes things easier or safer, and gives those with mobility challenges more of a chance to participate, then what's the harm,” he made an important point in his post. He also mentioned that he was going to post a lot more ideas about safe practices on the Halloween Hillbilly Facebook group he was a member of. It took Beattie about 20 minutes to construct the entire set up and he shared the night pictures of how it looks like as well.

