Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles Thanks Actor Ajay Kumar For His Inspiring Message

After being bullied by fellow classmates, Quaden Bayles, a nine-year boy from Australia had found inspiration in a Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar, as both have dwarfism. In the original video, Australian boy Quaden Bayles can be seen discussing about ending his life and asking for a knife in the heartbreaking dialogue between him and his mother. However, he was cheered by several people online and also Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar who is a popular actor in the industry. Quaden Bayles’ mother Yarraka Bayles showed her gratitude through a message.

Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar, also is known as Guinness Pakru for his outstanding achievements, came across the video of Quaden Bayles, after his mother urged through the video that bullying needs to be stopped. Both Quaden and Ajay suffer through a birth defect that causes dwarfism and stunted growth. However that has not stopped Ajay from starring in over fifty Malayalam films and that is what he conveyed to Australian boy Quaden, who is facing the discrepancies at an early age.

In an interview with a news publication, Quaden Bayle’s mother revealed that it was a beautiful message and when she showed it to Quaden, he was happy. His mother was joyous that Malayalam actor Ajay shared such a heartwarming message for her son. Seeing someone as inspiring as Ajay gave hopes to Quaden’s mother, who was tearful when she first found out that her son was being bullied.

Ajay Kumar’s story inspired Australian boy Quaden as Ajay Kumar has never shied away from talking about dwarfism to making the most of his life. He has acted in over fifty south films and essayed the main role in fill Athbhutha Dweepu in 2005. The film was a Malayalam language story. Ajay’s work is the film lead him to hold the title of the shortest actor essaying a lead role in a full movie at 2 ft 6 inches or 76 cm. According to media reports, Ajay Kumar had shared the following message when he first came across the article. He mentioned how he suffered from bullying and cried many times, but he always thrived for the better. Australian boy Quaden Bayle’s well-received the message and thanked Ajay for his support. He also shared that in the future, he wants to become like Ajay.

This video of Australian boy Quaden Bayles was one of the viral videos

