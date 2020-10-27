Video: Jack-o'-lantern Weighing 942kg Sets World Record, Netizens Feel 'genuinely Spooked'

With the spooky festivities of Halloween in full swing, people are pulling all stops to make the best Jack O’Lantern. However, one that has surely emerged as the champion of the race is a 942 kg pumpkin carving made by Cosumnes Community Services District in US. A video showing the details of the biggest pumpkin carving was shared by Guinness World record and it has left people aghast.

Largest jack o' lantern

Shared on Instagram, the brief clip begins by showing the face of the pumpkin carving. As the video proceeds, one can see its insides, which has other pumpkins carved into individuals. In addition, there are other artefacts, created entirely out of pumpkins, surrounding the main carving. Sharing the video, the Guinness team wrote, "Largest jack o'lantern (weight)942.11 kg (2,077 lb) by Cosumnes Community Services District."

Since shared, the giant piece of art has left people flabbergasted. Not only has it racked up 10,430 likes but a bandwagon of comments. There were many who took the opportunity to post some rib-tickling remarks. “This is amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ll be genuinely spooked if I saw this in my lawn at night,” commented another. “Wow! That’s huge,” said a third.

Read: Sun Looks Like An Eerie Jack-o’-lantern As People Get Into Sinister Spirit For Halloween

Read: Trumpkin Tweets Storm Twitter As People Give Political Twist To Halloween Jack-o'-lantern

Read: Powerpuff Girls Get A Brown Girl Edition With Desi Twist; Netizens Say 'killing It'

Read: Sun Looks Like An Eerie Jack-o’-lantern As People Get Into Sinister Spirit For Halloween

A few days ago, Americans carved their pumpkins as Trumpkins sparking a trend on Twitter similar to the one that launched in 2016. Designed like the face of Trump, which many users thought bore uncanny resemblance with the real. Tthe trend picked up late October 21 as people replaced their traditional Jack-o-Lantern with the US president's pumpkin face.

Fixing a golden blonde wig atop an orange pumpkin, exactly with the shade resembling Trump's hair, people carved the pumpkin as president attired in a Brioni with a red tie. Further, many illuminated the fruit symbolic of Halloween with candles, strategically creating Trump's face with a silhouette that reflected classic deep orange tint. Internet users mainly in the US and the UK circulated the creative Trumpkin' pictures for Halloween 2020 across social media with the hashtag #Trumpkin. Many decorated the eerie Trump jack-o'-lantern with slogans that read Make Halloween great again, a witty twist to the US president’s Make America great again campaign slogan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.