'Really Scary': Huge Spider Feasting On Entire Bird Leaves Netizens Horrified | WATCH

A horrifying video showing a giant hairy tarantula feasting on a whole bird has gone viral on several social media platforms. The clip, which was originally posted on Reddit, shows a pink-toe tarantula slowly ingesting a house wren. The hairy spider can be seen hanging from a wooden beam while holding an entire bird in its front legs.

From ‘scary’ to frightening’, internet users were surely left horrified after watching the 54-second-clip. While speaking to Newsweek, Jason Dunlop from the Museum of Natural History at the Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Research in Germany, confirmed that the massive spider is a pink toe tarantula, which is also known as Avicularia. Dunlop said that these spiders do not generally eat birds, however, they could always be exceptions. He believes that the tarantula would have chewed up what it can, sucked the digestive juices and then discarded the left-bones and feathers.

An Avicularia munching on a bird. pic.twitter.com/IdjQyWMxFZ — The Dark Side Of Nature (@Darksidevid) September 1, 2020

Netizens say ‘nature is scary’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 362,000 times. With thousands of likes and comments, internet users just couldn’t stop themselves from pointing out how ‘scary’ nature can be. While some netizens asked if the clip was ‘real’, others simply showed sympathy for the poor bird. One Twitterati said, “Oh my god .....prayers for the homeowners where these spiders have made their home”. Another added, “Surely this can't be real?! If it is I'm never going into my shed again”.

Really scary. The black predator giving a chill. Beware of these creatures nesting in living areas. — INDRANEEL (@INDRA629) September 20, 2020

this is so horrible! — sbash (@precosymf) September 1, 2020

Damn nature, you scary 😰 — Palmwine Papi (@__Black_Guy_) September 2, 2020

