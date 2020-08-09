Author Seeks Advice In 4 Words On Social Media, Netizens Respond Hilariously

Award-winning author Giles Paley-Phillips on August 7 took to Twitter seeking advice from netizens in under four words and the replies that followed are hilarious to read. Phillips on Friday shared a tweet that read, "Your best advice in 4 words or fewer," following which netizens flooded the children's book writer's Twitter handle. The post has garnered more than 3,400 likes and 2,800 retweets since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform. People have shared all sorts of advice with the author, from good to bad to even funny, which makes the Twitter thread a much read.

Your best advice in 4 words or fewer — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) August 7, 2020

Read: Michelle Obama shares New Playlist Inspired By Podcast, Netizens Say 'checking This Out'

Hilarious thread

As some people advised Phillips to wear a face mask looking at the current situation around the world, others asked him to vote for the current US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential polls scheduled for November this year and some asked not to vote for the Republican leader. One user jokingly shared, "Put the phone down," along with a GIF where a person can be seen surfing his phone while lying on the floor. Meanwhile, the post was also hijacked by animal lovers, who advised Phillips to not eat animals sharing a GIF of adorable goats, at what appears to be a farm.

Vote for Donald Trump — H Bee 🇬🇧 #KBF (@hbeeeme) August 8, 2020

Never vote Republican — Elizabeth R. 😷 (@JackRottie) August 7, 2020

Don't vote for Trump — Dave Matt (@davematt88) August 7, 2020

Put the phone down. pic.twitter.com/M9HCQZqxtz — We Are All Other (@WeAreAllOther) August 8, 2020

Do not eat animals pic.twitter.com/GVPzIVexhn — ҽʋα -WEARING A MASK 💞 (@EvaBelgium2) August 8, 2020

Read: Actress Slammed For Pandemic-themed Birthday Party, Netizens Say 'Don't Waste PPE Suits'

Even though Phillips' comment section was full of nonsensical stuff, some people made sure that they give meaningful advice to the author as they reminded him to laugh at himself often to remain down to earth and happy. Some wrote he should stay at home and wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which the health authorities have also advised to do across the world.

Laugh at yourself. — Curmudgeon Girl (@curmudgeon_girl) August 8, 2020

This too will pass. — E_L_James (@E_L_James) August 7, 2020

Keep your head up — Trump's a bum (@Greg24508578) August 8, 2020

Listen.

Be Patient.

Hug. — Brun Brun (@BrunTheBear) August 7, 2020

Stay home. Wear mask — Erin Kelly (@ZoeMollyMom) August 8, 2020

Read: Will Smith Shares Video Of Father-daughter Performing Stunts, Netizens Say 'great Lesson'

Read: Good News: Mumbai Man Rescues Cat Amid Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Say 'humanity Prevails'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.