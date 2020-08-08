Michelle Obama shares New Playlist Inspired By Podcast, Netizens Say 'checking This Out'

In a new post on Instagram, the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama shared her new, exciting ‘Spotify’ playlist inspired by the first season of her new podcast. “It's filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you'll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians,” Michelle wrote. With nearly 41 singles listed on the green creative, Michelle’s musical list encompassed diverse genres such as R&B/ Soul, Rap and AfroWave, a genre that blends rap and R&B with Jamaican and African musical traditions, funk and synth-pop.

Internet was instantly thrilled after giving Michelle’s thrilling playlist a glance over. Music from and inspired by the podcast, read her list’s subtitle. As several users commented about many songs that comprised in the list as their favourite, most expressed wonder, saying, “wow, that’s why we love you.” Some of the songs on songs on "Michelle Obama Playlist" are Mereba's "Black Truck," all the way to Chloe x Halle's "Do It," with singers including Teyana Taylor, Jhene Aiko, Jill Scott and, of course, Beyoncé in between and Only If by Steve Lacy. Michelle’s playlist, as she revealed in the caption, is inspired by her podcast series that aired its second episode on “Depression”. In a separate Instagram post, the former first lady opened a forum for the people to have an active discussion surrounding the critical subject. Her initiative, ever since, has been widely appreciated.

Michelle lauded frontline workers

In another post that meltdown the internet, Michelle wrote, rather passionately, “I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country.” Michelle was talking about the stressed and the overwhelmed frontline workers who could be facing a mental trauma due to the hardships and challenges they battle in the forefront of the pandemic.

