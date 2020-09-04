Desi Women Criticized By A Chicago-based Author; Netizens Clap Back With Sarcasm

Clash of opinions on the micro-blogging site Twitter often sparks an online debate. Recently, a Twitter handle by the name of Hot Masculinity Takes recently stirred a debate with tweets. In a tweet, the handle gave an insight into a blog written by an author back in 2016. A snippet of the blog title "5 reasons why one shouldn’t date Indian women" grabbed the attention of the internet users. Although the tweet did not specify or state the other four reasons, the first reason alone has bagged a lot of criticism on the internet.

Matt Forney's article on Desi Women

One of the lines from the snippet read, "the average Indian girl has a Coke can physique and bad genes". The opinion of Matt Forney, the author, did not go down well with Twitterati as most of the comments in the comments box backfired at him with sarcasm. A user shared a picture of a woman's feet and wrote, "Feet of this Indian woman is more beautiful than the writer of this article."

Meanwhile, another Twitter user asserted, "He wants to talk about their weight when he's literally built like a hot air balloon." To clap back at Matt's remark on Desi women, a user wrote, "This guy thinks he's a pick up artist as well. I'm pretty sure most women would run a mile if he came sauntering up to them with ill deserved confidence." A section of fans pointed out that Forney made a typo while mentioning the name of actor Aishwarya Rai. Scroll down to check out a few reactions.

May be he is rejected by one of them.. 🤪 — BaatWithLogic (@BaatWithLogic) September 2, 2020

I still refuse to believe that Matt isn't a parody, even if he doesn't know it. — ポガー 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Sylvia_Lastname) September 3, 2020

LEMME JUST.pic.twitter.com/n8BxzcCH6r — ashu ꕥ Asha Ki Baatein (@bollybaatein) September 3, 2020

I know this an old article but

still #AishwaryaRai at the age of

46 is 1000X more beautiful than his entire existence 😉 pic.twitter.com/37KtzAFfUz — Aishwarya Fan (@Ryanlee2076) September 2, 2020

The post was shared on September 2. Within a day, it managed to garner more than 41k likes and is still counting. More than 8.2k users re-shared the tweet. Two out of the four picture shared in the tweet captured the author's basic details while one of the pictures captured the title of his blog. Apart from the first reason, the other four reasons stated by Matt are - 2. They are prudes, 3. They are self-loathing, 4. They are feminists and 5. They are mentally ill.

