Video Of Bathing Otter Goes Viral On Twitter; Netizens Share It Across The Internet

A video of an otter tapping on the nozzle of a hose spray and stopping the water from flowing went viral on Twitter. A twitter user uploaded this adorable video. The video has gone viral and received millions of views. Here's how the internet is reacting to it.

Otter bath video

A twitter user named ‘Welcomet0nature’ recently uploaded a small video of an Otter tapping and stopping the water from a hose spray. It looks like the otter wants to take a bath and is thus stopping the hose from wasting water. The Otter gives cute expressions while doing so and thus the video went viral on the internet. The video is captioned, "Not on my watch". The video was shared on September 1 and has already been viewed by more than 4 million viewers and has 5.1k retweets. Check out the video:

Not on my watch! pic.twitter.com/CowQ5zy7gG — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 31, 2020

Retweets and comments of Twitter users

The video has received some hilarious comments as well as some confusing ones. Some twitter users have confused the otter to be a beaver. There are threads discussing if it is a beaver or an otter as the two look nearly similar to each other.

That's an Otter right? — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) August 31, 2020

A user retweeted the video writing, "Me trying to stop problems coming my way". Another gives a Sherlock Holmes reference wherein the otter is Sherlock and trying to cover up. The user wrote,"John: what have you done now? Sherlock: erm, nothing".

Me trying to stop problems coming my way https://t.co/OrIgBF3Gj2 — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) September 1, 2020

John: what have you done now?



Sherlock: erm, nothing. https://t.co/6GItYv0uML — SophieB 🦦💟🦔 (@Holmes84Sophb) September 1, 2020

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait retweeted the video with a funny but cute caption. She wrote, "Me controlling 2020. Also what a cutie, smush ball, gigi booboo, is this boochie?" She uses some adorable words to describe the cuteness of the Otter. Take a look:

Me controlling 2020.

Also what a cutie, smush ball, gigi booboo, is this boochie? https://t.co/Spgn22tHh4 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 1, 2020

Difference between otters and beavers

Otters are small carnivorous mammals, elongated bodies, with short ears and noses, long tails, and soft, dense fur. They are usually mistaken by many as beavers which also have a similar habitat as otters. Otters are longer, leaner, and slimmer while beavers are heavier and stockier. Another noticeable difference is their tails. Beavers have large paddle-like tails whereas otters have long and round tails. Otters are Carnivorous mammals while beavers are strict vegetarians.

