Bajrang Punia Shares Video Of A Kid Warming Up, Netizens Call Him ‘future Champion’

A little kid is being hailed as the 'future champion' as a video of him warming up with excitement is winning hearts on social media. Shared on Twitter by wrestler Bajrang Punia, the clip shows a cute boy rolling up his pants and preparing to do some exercise. Lauded as ‘little champion’, the clip surely has piqued the attention of internet users.

The 23-second-long clip shows the kid struggling to roll his pants. Seconds into the video, the ‘future champion’ is then seen starting with his routine. While the little boy performs burpees, which is basically a full-body exercise, one can also hear cheering in the background.

Punia shared the video with a caption in Hindi, which when translated reads, “Practice has started for the upcoming championship”.

Netizens call the kid ‘next world champion’

From ‘cute pehalwan’ to ‘future world champion’, netizens have been dropping all kinds of comments. Since shared, the video has garnered over 6,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, while one internet user called the boy a ‘champion’, another added, “Be blessed. Excellent grooming by the teacher and the little champion has taken it seriously”. “Preparations for chota pehalwan have started. Jai Bajrang Bali. Jai Shree Ram,” added third. "Seriously saying Future Champion is getting ready ...he inherits the campion’s quality in style at an early age," wrote another.

Very cute pehalwan 😘😘 — Kesari Rang (@Kesariirang) September 1, 2020

ईश्वर करे ये भी ओलिम्पिक में गोल्ड लाये और अपना और हिंदुस्तान का नाम ऊपर करे — मनीष श्रीवास्तव--#BoycottChina (@manishfci) September 1, 2020

Great job by great hero 👏👏❤❤ — Mohan mall (@Mohanmall3) September 1, 2020

Future of Indian wrestling... — Rohit Priyadarshi (@rohitkp001) September 1, 2020

Lagey raho chote Ustaad🤗🤗. Bajrangbali aapko aur sakti dein.. — Asit Tripathy (@Asittrips) September 1, 2020

next world champion — Bhupendra (@Htqwertyht) September 1, 2020

छोटे पहलवान की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। जय बजरंग बली 💪 जय श्री राम 🚩🙏 — Arvind Singh 🇮🇳 (@singharv_ind) September 1, 2020

