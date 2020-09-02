Nokia 3310 Turns 20: Netizens Remember 'legend Of A Phone' With Hilarious Memes

The iconic Nokia 3310 was launched exactly 20 years ago on September 1. The black and white mobile phone, not only became an instant fan favourite but also gained fame for "being unbreakable". However, as it's crossed 20 years mark, #Nokia3310 started trending on Twitter. Using the opportunity, netizens took a trip down the memory lane sharing some nostalgia as well as hilarious posts about their beloved phone.

Nokia 3310

The phone was unveiled on September 1, 2000, in a navy blue colour body and emitted green light, when switched on. The phone soon gained popularity for its snake game. The pathbreaking phone model was followed by Nokia 1100, which came with the feature of an inbuilt torch.in 2017, the Nokia 3310 model was relaunched with a price range beginning from Rs 3000.

'Legend of a phone'

Using #Nolia3310, people from across the globe started posting thoughtful and some rib-tickling memes and jokes. While a lot of people cracked jokes on its strength, many others shared nostalgic posts writing that despite the iPhone and other latest technology phones, Nokia 3310 was still their favourite. Meanwhile, a user shared a video of how he turned his Nokia 3310 into a hammer. Other wrote about its 360-degree charging.

#Nokia3310 is turning 20 years old today, and it is still so cutting edge! 😏 pic.twitter.com/aBzeJulUMe — twelvesec (@twelvesec) September 1, 2020

Can you imagine that once upon a time a phone could last a week on one charge?#Nokia3310 https://t.co/vnaWNJjeCs — Maciej Bury (@MaciekBury) September 1, 2020

This Guy Turned a Nokia 3310 Into a Hammer pic.twitter.com/OD54IWe4uY — Fossbytes (@fossbytes14) September 2, 2020

The "brick" is 20 years old today



Feel old?#Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/rKyItE5kM9 — Chief (@Chief_Wicks) September 1, 2020

On this day in year 2000 Nokia 3310 was released. One of the best phones ever released if I say so myself 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xGf6dsqLzq — HER👑🇿🇦 (@Zickie_S) September 1, 2020

Oh man!



This is deep! In more ways than one! Hahahhahahahaha.... 🤣🤣🤣



I had one of those Nokia 3310's & they were built like bricks! XD pic.twitter.com/bLMrSbhoSm — Novyl (No-vile) (@lyv0n) September 1, 2020

2️⃣ This phone was unbreakable 😆 pic.twitter.com/FB83g6vMLp — George Willems 🤖💬 (@GeorgeWillems1) August 27, 2020

Nokia 3310 was released 20 years ago today!!

What a legend of a phone 💪🏼#indestructible #nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/nrbDJueC30 — The Tech Co. (@The_TechCompany) September 1, 2020

