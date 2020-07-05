‘Beauty At Its Best’: Magnificent Images Of Black Panther Take Internet By Storm

Black Panthers are considered to be one of the most magnificent creatures and photographer Shaaz Jung truly captured the 'beauty' of the big cat in a series of images. To Bagheera, Mowgli’s friend, to the ’phantom of the forest’, Jung captured the only black panther in the Kabini region of Karnataka’s Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. As per reports, while several people assume that the big cat belongs to a different species, others noted that the animal is just a melanistic variant of the leopard.

According to reports, the black panther, named Saya, was first spotted back in 2015 and since then the trackers have failed to decipher how the big cat landed in Kabini as no black panthers have been recorded earlier in the area. The wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, who is the son of the former cricketer Saad bin Jung, has been following the leopards of Nagarhole for last 10 years, however, he came across Saya just a few years back. While speaking to an international media outlet, Shaaz even described his encounters with the beast ‘bone-chilling’.

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

‘Beauty at its best’

Shaaz’ two of the most incredible pictures were recently priced up by a Twitter page ‘Earth’. Shared on July 5, the images have again gone viral. With over 38,000 likes and more than 9,000 retweets, several internet users called the images ‘beautiful’. From ‘unreal’ to ‘nature’s excellence’, netizens can’t stop gushing over the beauty of the magnificent creature. One internet user even wrote, “Looks like a still from 'The Jungle Book'... So majestic and beautiful”.

Wow!! They are another example of nature's excellence. Truely magical . — Khushboo Sinha (@Khushboosinha19) July 5, 2020

Looks suspiciously a shot from 'Jungle Book' ! — Srini (@dsrnivas_s) July 5, 2020

Awesome! That looks like Bagheera peeking around the tree,😀 — Ramana Kumar (@RamanaChegu) July 5, 2020

This image is surreal. Beauty at its best. — Hirok Kalita (@hirokkalita23) July 5, 2020

This is so beautiful and magnificent 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Bhavya Bisht (bhav) (@BhavyaBisht3) July 5, 2020

