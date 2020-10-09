Baba Ka Dhaba Now Listed On Zomato As Customers Throng Venue, Tinder Has A Special Message

Sometimes all it needs is a video to bring a difference into someone’s life. That was the story of an elderly couple who witnessed customers thronging to their food stall ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi after their story of struggles in a video went viral. Now, popular companies are also joining in and giving out a shoutout to the food staff.

Zomato, Tinder support Baba Ka Dhaba

Soon after celebrities took to social media urging Delhites to have food at Baba Ka Dhaba, there was a crowd at the stall in Malviya Nagar. Now, even people who might not be able to visit the staff can enjoy delicious dishes like Mutter Paneer from the stall. Zomato has listed the food joint on its platform.

The food delivery platform informed that their delivery executives will be working with the duo to ensure their food deliveries. The company conveyed their gratitude to the ‘good people of the Internet’ for bringing it to their attention. Zomato even shared that people can share tales of similar food joints and the platform promised to help them.

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries



thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

there are many other baba ka dhabas out there who need help- if you know a similar outlet, go to https://t.co/LvDa7NiYL5 to share their details and we promise we'll do what we can 😇 — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

Tinder had a quirky message, urging any couple who matches on their platform to visit Baba Ka Dhaba for their next date.

We recommend #BabaKaDhabha for your next date 🔥 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 8, 2020

Support for Baba Ka Dhaba

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Celebrities like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sonam K Ahuja, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda, among others had shared the viral video, shot by a food vlogger, and urged their followers to support. In the video, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad was seen breaking down as he showed his earnings of just Rs 70 in the day, while blaming the lockdown for his measly earnings. Later, as footfalls galore followed with YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, among others, reaching the venue to enjoy the food, Raveena Tandon and others exulted. Apart from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, terms like ‘power of social media’ started trending online.

