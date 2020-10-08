Harsh Beniwal Visits BabaKaDhaba, Fans Call Him 'a True Inspiration'

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been isolating inside homes to control the spread of COVID-19. Eating out at the roadside stalls is something that everyone is currently avoiding. But due to this, many food shop owners have ended up losing their source of income. And one such heartbreaking story is of an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar in Delhi whose viral video which describes their story of losing their livelihood has left netizens teary-eyed. After the video went viral on social media, popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal recently visited the shop and met this elderly and adorable couple.

Harsh Beniwal visits viral BabaKaDhaba

Recently, Harsh Beniwal paid a visit to the viral Baba Ka Dhaba and shared his experience of meeting this adorable couple. YouTube even shared images from his visit and fans are just loving his kind gesture. Take a look at the post below:

Just look at this smile :’)

Priceless.

Did my part , Ap bhi jaye or kuch khake aaye.

Thank you @youtubeswadofficial For making that video. God bless you bhai.



Address : Shivalik B Block , Malviya Nagar Opposite Hanuman mandir. pic.twitter.com/oflsZKgz37 — Harsh Beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) October 8, 2020

Fans reacting to Harsh Beniwal's post

Aise kitne log hoge india bhar mein like baba in delhi let's start something for these people and help them across the country the people & creators can create support and people can post photos with the hashtag #ihelped we can help everyone#BABAKADHABA — Divyom Batra (@Divyom_DB) October 8, 2020

@iamharshbeniwal you are true inspiration ! I mean helping others is like the best feeling in this world ! 🖤🖤God bless you and please keep helping others as their blessings are 100 times more powerful than any other blessings ! 💯U did a great job ! Good luck ! And thankyou 🧡 — ARçhisHä (@Archish03780611) October 8, 2020

Well-done brother. Please be a brand ambassador for these poor near u. Be a torch bearer and we will be ur followers. Aaj sach me dil jeet liye aap pure Bharat ka. — BHUPESH AWASTHI (@Bhupesh_Awasthi) October 8, 2020

I'm proud of you harshu 🙌👏😇

Huge respect to you @iamharshbeniwal and @Puravjha1 and the one who makes that video 👏🙏 these is the reason why we love you and support you guy's 😊💯 good job harshu keep it up god bless you 😇 one more reason to love and support this Man 👏👏 — 🎤Saranga Mankar🎵 (@SarangaViratian) October 8, 2020

About viral Baba Ka Dhaba

The video which is going viral on social media of urging people to support local businesses was shared by one of the Twitter users, Vasundhara Tankha Sharma. The caption of the post reads, "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba ka dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance" (sic). The Twitter video shows the elderly couple crying as the man recording urges them to stay calm.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

According to the viral footage, the couple has been working at the stall since the year 1988. The person who was recording the video then reveals that the couple, who runs Baba Ka Dhaba, have not been able to sell food due to amid lockdown. Later, the man also goes on to show the dish they made which looks delectable. At the end of the video, he also discloses the location of the stall and urges people to visit them.

After the video was shared on Twitter, it instantly went viral. The video has received more than 1.7 million views. Netizens and actors retweeted the video in large numbers and urged people to not just go and support them, but also all the local businesses in their respective areas.

