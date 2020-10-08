R Ashwin Keen On Sponsoring Old, Struggling Food Stall Owner In Delhi; Watch Video

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apparently, the veteran off-spinner is keen on helping out a certain Delhi-based food stall owner after the cricketer stumbled upon a video on social media that showcased his financial struggles. The food stall owner in contention is the ‘Malviya Nagar Baba Ka Dhaba’ as R Ashwin among several netizens urges others to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.
On Wednesday, October 7, R Ashwin took to Twitter where he stumbled upon a viral video as shared by a social media user. In the video, an elderly citizen can be seen breaking down with tears at his own food stall in Malviya Nagar, Delhi due to his financial struggles in the post-lockdown India. R Ashwin dropped a reply in the comments section of the video, urging others to go to his stall for eating food in order to “not break this man’s spirit”. Ashwin is also keen on financially helping the stall owner in some way.
Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020
R Ashwin is currently representing the Delhi franchise in Dream11 IPL 2020. The ongoing season marks his first appearance for the Shreyas Iyer-led side after he was released by Punjab during the player’s trading window in late 2019. R Ashwin played in Delhi’s first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 only to be injured midway into the game after taking two wickets.
The legendary off-spinner missed out on Delhi’s next two matches but came back for an all-important fixture against Kolkata on October 3. In his three Dream11 IPL 2020 matches so far, R Ashwin has taken three wickets at an average of 18. He is now expected to take the field against the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9.
A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020
