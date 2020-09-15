Zomato ‘super Proud’ Of Delivery Woman With Incredible Record, Netizens Say 'hats Off'

A delivery woman working for Zomato recently earned praised on social media for her incredible work performance of no cancellations and delayed deliveries. A Twitter post highlighted delivery woman Uma’s record and shared details on how she won a Diamond star of excellence for Zomato. The tweet mentioned that Uma lost her husband ten years ago and she now looks after her son all by herself.

The post by Twitter user Sukriti Chakravarty said that Uma travelled around 250-300kms on her bike every day and yet never cancelled or delayed her deliveries. The internet user also hailed the delivery woman as a 'real-life hero’.

Honoured & Proud to share a real-life hero!



Ms Uma has been awarded a Diamond star for excellence,because she has no cancellations, no delayed deliveries. She travels 250 -300 Kms a day on her bike.



Lost her husband 10yrs bck but takes care of her son proudly all by herself! pic.twitter.com/qmWdksHTzZ — Sukriti Chakravarty (@CS_Sukriti) September 11, 2020

Zomato ‘super proud’

Not just netizens, but Zomato also retweeted the post and praised Uma for her perfect record. In a heartfelt message, the food delivery app wrote that the delivery woman made them ‘super proud’. Since shared, both the posts have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of appreciative comments from internet users. Netizens lauded Uma for her dedication and Zomato for an initiative to uplift her achievements.

There's one more thing she won waaay before any award – our hearts ❤️



Uma, thank you for doing what you do every day. You make us super proud. https://t.co/IpUHzpjVbo — zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 15, 2020

While one internet user wrote, “This the real empowerment. She deserves kudos as she is working hard to earn...She should be the role model, not some filmy ones,” another added, “My respects to her, I do not know her, but from what I have read about you, she is worthy of admiration and respect, congratulations lady”. “So proud of her, and every other delivery guy who is working tirelessly to earn a living!!” added third.

She is true Iron Lady!

Hats off to her endurance and hard work.

A dil se salute!! pic.twitter.com/fxDBFXsB8u — CuriousDoctor, MD,MPH (Oxford,UK)💉💊🦠 (@1CuriousDoctor) September 11, 2020

That’s amazing. More power to you lady. I wish you good health and strength. — Say What? (@AadityaSangave) September 12, 2020

Koi bi kaam chota nahi hota। Do what ever it takes to motivates you. Slow and steady wins thr race.👍🇮🇳 — Kshitij (@risenshineba) September 11, 2020

God bless you ms. Uma. Hope to have honour of food being delivered by you and meeting such an inspiring woman one day ! — Rohan (@nottooharsh) September 15, 2020

Woow! Kudos to Uma. Much deserved. 👏👏👏 — The Ad Network (@theadnetwork_) September 15, 2020

