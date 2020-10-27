Revana Siddappa From Bengaluru Gets The 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Treatment, Details Inside

It was not long before when Baba ka Dhaba video had gone viral where an elderly man could be seen expressing how he could not sell the desired amount of food to run the business smoothly. However, after the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi has garnered a number of customers who want to come out and support small businesses and people in need. Now, another video from Bengaluru of Revana Siddappa who sells plants by the road has gone viral. Check it out below -

Revana Siddappa goes viral on the internet

A Twitter user by the name @Shubham_jain999 had recently posted photos of Revana Siddappa on Twitter where the old man could be seen selling plants by the roadside. The prices of the plants ranged from only ₹10 - ₹30 which is a very small price to pay for many people. The photos of the old man selling plants in Bengaluru went viral, managing to gain 2K likes and replies from actor Randeep Hooda and Actor R Madhavan. Check out the tweet below -

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30



On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlight



Plz support this man.@ParveenKaswan @ActorMadhavan @KanchanGupta @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/xRhqZEcG1r — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020

Actor Randeep Hooda took a keen interest in the matter and asked for the exact location of the old man selling plants in Bengaluru. He later went on to retweet the original tweet urging people from Bengaluru to come forward and show some love to Revana Siddappa. The actor wrote - 'Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore'. Check out the tweet below -

Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. https://t.co/rBFyQcbZAb — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

After the Baba Ka Dhaba incident, there have been a few instances where Indian social media users have come forward and showed vocal support to struggling businesses. One such incident was also witnessed in early October where a Chat stall from Agra had gone viral on the internet. Netizens and people, in general, had shown support to the small business owner.

