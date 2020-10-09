R Ashwin's Online Plea For 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Works, People Line Up At Delhi Food Stall

Social media may have many cons but every once in a while, its powers are used for the good of society. This is especially true in today's times when the coronavirus pandemic has left so many people helpless and unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. In such times, influencers, celebrities and the general public have all come together to help out people in need. One such heartwarming story that has been in the headlines these past few days, has been the story of the Malviya Nagar Baba ka Dhaba.

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

R Ashwin's plea for the Malviya Nagar Baba ka Dhaba

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of an old Dhaba owner from Delhi. The video shows the man and his wife in their roadside eatery, making a plea to customers to return. In a touching moment, he says the shop has been struggling and that his finances have suffered greatly due to the imposition of the lockdown in India. The video quickly became viral and caught the interest of various companies like Swiggy and Zomato as they were tagged on the video by sympathetic users.

Of the many people who shared the video, one was current Delhi IPL bowler, R Ashwin. Ash retweeted the video and pleaded with his followers to do what they could for the old man and not break his spirit. The tweet has received over 40.3k likes and has been retweeted more than 7,100 times. Ashwin also commented on the original post saying that wanted to contribute to the man in any way possible but was asked to just share the post and asked his followers to support their local eateries and vendors.

Malviya Nagar Baba ka Dhaba's resurgence

Just two days after R Ashwin and other highlighted the story of the Malviya Nagar Baba ka Dhaba and encouraged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' scheme, the Malviya Nagar Baba ka Dhaba has seen a huge uptick in numbers. In a video posted by Twitter user @iashutosh23, earlier today, the Dhaba can now be seen full of people in masks and the owners working hard to serve their newfound customers. This turnaround is sure to please R Ashwin and all the others who support the 'Vocal for Local' movement.

This one here shows how effectively we can achieve good things through such forums.💪



Social media can be used for good or bad and let’s just say that the choice is always “OUR’S”. https://t.co/P9IWyXJoYP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 8, 2020

R Ashwin at the Dream11 IPL 2020

After an early injury scare in Delhi's match against his ex-IPL side, Punjab, Ashwin has made a place for himself in the playing XI of the young side. He has taken three wickets in the three matches he has played so far. Delhi will next the seen playing Steve Smith and his Rajasthan side tomorrow. They are currently in second place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table, having lost just one of their five games.

