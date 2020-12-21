Baba Sehgal 'recreates' Camila Cabello's Song 'Havana'; Fans React

Baba Sehgal has created a rather strong impact in the world of rap music all over India. He does not shy away from freestyling and showing of his rapping skills on his social media accounts either. At a time where remakes and recreating hit songs have become a trend, the rapper his uploaded a fun video of himself recreating one of the hit pop songs as well. The song belongs to the well-known singer Camila Cabello, titled Havana. Have a look at the video and the three different avatars of Baba Sehgal in it.

Baba Sehgal ‘recreates’ Camila Cabello’s Havana

Baba Sehgal’s new rap on his Twitter account shows the rapper recreating the popular song Camila Cabello's Havana, in his own unique style. The video shows Sehgal in three different looks altogether in the songs. The rapper has created his own funky lyrics in the song which gets sung by all of the three avatars of the rapper in the song. While the Baba on the centre leads the song, the other two ‘Babas’ play different instruments in the song as all of them vibe to it.

English mein ‘Havana’ by Camila,

Hindi mein ‘Bhoolna’ by 3 Babas 😁 pic.twitter.com/oJzSeUUv1g — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 20, 2020

He has created a song of over two minutes of duration in which he also mentions the singer Rihanna while rhyming his lyrics. During different points in the video, the camera even focuses individually on the three different avatars of Baba Sehgal in the song.

The tweet on this video reads, “English mein ‘Havana' by Camila, Hindi mein ‘Bhoolna’ by 3 Babas”. His followers on Twitter immediately started reacting to this funky video that the rapper posted. A fan reacted to this video saying that it had made their day, while some of the comments even suggested that this version from the rapper was even better than the original one.

Better than the original! — S. Krishnan (@krishnanism) December 20, 2020

This made my day! 🥺😂 — Digital Mouse 🐭 (@AnkitMota) December 20, 2020

Baba Sehgal has been in the world of music since three decades, after the release of his first music album called Dilruba in 1990. Since then, the rapper has also starred in a number of movies including Helicopter Eela, Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, Bank Chor, Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and more. He has also sung songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Bengali films as well.

