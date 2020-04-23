Baby Bird Being Fed With Straw Sparks Hilarious Memes, Netizens Call It 'corona Bat'

A twitter user wrote the answer on the strange baby bird's picture saying, “It's a Gouldian finch chick which would grow to be a beautiful bird”.

A strange video of a creature being fed by a person has confused the internet, leaving many bewildered. The clip which is now viral was shared by an account named @animalsandfools on microblogging site Twitter with a caption that asked people if they were aware of what the bizarre creature being fed by straw was. Immediately, the post was swarmed by the users guessing the worm-like animal’s origin. Unless one of the users revealed that the creature was perhaps a baby that would grow up to be the colourful vibrant bird named Gouldian Finch. 

Memes sparked laughter

Immediately, the internet users started to pour in hilarious memes related to the origin of the creature despite knowing that it was a baby bird. At least 193 people retweeted the video and 613 liked it. A twitter user wrote the answer saying, “It's a Gouldian finch chick which would grow to be a beautiful bird-like in this picture”. But the others joked, “No but I know what my next nightmare will be,” wrote the second user. “Whatever it is, I bet the Chinese eat them!!!” wrote the third user. “Dart from Stranger Things?” said the fourth. The hilarious memes, however, have sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. 

