Baby Bird Being Fed With Straw Sparks Hilarious Memes, Netizens Call It 'corona Bat'

Quick links:
A strange video of a creature being fed by a person has confused the internet, leaving many bewildered. The clip which is now viral was shared by an account named @animalsandfools on microblogging site Twitter with a caption that asked people if they were aware of what the bizarre creature being fed by straw was. Immediately, the post was swarmed by the users guessing the worm-like animal’s origin. Unless one of the users revealed that the creature was perhaps a baby that would grow up to be the colourful vibrant bird named Gouldian Finch.
Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy— When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020
Immediately, the internet users started to pour in hilarious memes related to the origin of the creature despite knowing that it was a baby bird. At least 193 people retweeted the video and 613 liked it. A twitter user wrote the answer saying, “It's a Gouldian finch chick which would grow to be a beautiful bird-like in this picture”. But the others joked, “No but I know what my next nightmare will be,” wrote the second user. “Whatever it is, I bet the Chinese eat them!!!” wrote the third user. “Dart from Stranger Things?” said the fourth. The hilarious memes, however, have sparked jitters of laughter on the internet.
Read: Video: Alligator Ransacks Family's Backyard In South Carolina, Netizens Terrified
Read: Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans
Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy— When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020
don't let a chinese see this!!!— Saud🌵 (@Binaural08) April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
Dinner in China ?— not relevant (@jasonrzim) April 23, 2020
Corona bat— north american scum (@KnifeNotknife) April 23, 2020
It's a baby finch. The mouth has dots in it like that, to attract Mum and Dad's attention, so they stuff food down it.— Kathryn Magann (@KathrynMagann) April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
E.T.?— Richard Gregory (@Greg_RDG) April 23, 2020
The Devil?
Alien 3?
It's Alive thing?
April 23, 2020
April 23, 2020
It’s a bugglegrub from the planet Xron— james marshall (@jamesmarshall5) April 23, 2020
Read: Video Of Dog Interrupting Owner's Handstand Leaves Netizens In Splits, Here's The Twist
Read: Dog Plays Dead To Avoid Returning Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.