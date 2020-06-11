Elon Musk Simply Tweets "lol" And Sends His Twitter Fans Into A Complete Frenzy

Elon Musk creates headlines with his every move. The billionaire, who recently created quite a stir with his son’s name, is back in headlines. The SpaceX founder recently tweeted “lol” and his fans could not handle it. The tweet got an immense response within hours. Many fans were quick to suggest that he is getting ready to make a big announcement.

Elon Musk creates a stir with “lol”

Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest people on the planet. The SpaceX founder a technological entrepreneur and philanthropist. Apart from his various technologically driven projects, Elon Musk is also a celebrity on social media. His tweets and posts often create a stir online.

Also read | Adventurous Video Shows Pilot Landing Plane Amid Dense Forest, Elon Musk Goes 'wow'

The SpaceX founder recently created quite a stir when he simply tweeted “lol” on Twitter. Within hours of this tweet, it had more than 17.7 likes and thousands of retweets. Many of Musk’s fans jumped in and started creating memes. While others were curious to know the reason for this tweet.

One Twitter fan asked Elon Musk what his tweet meant. The SpaceX founder replied to the fan with a simple meme. This response then led to a flood of several other memes. Take a look at the entire Twitter ruckus caused due to this simple “lol”.

lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2020

Also read | 'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying

Ok you know it’s unfair, tell us what happened — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) June 11, 2020

Stonks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2020

Apart from his social media activities, Elon Musk often creates headlines due to his personal life. Recently, the SpaceX founder was in headlines when he announced his son’s name. He and his Canadian girlfriend Grimes named him ‘X Æ A-12’ (pronounced as Ex Ash A Twelve or Ex Aye Eye). But this name was deemed illegal under the Californian Law since it did not have all English alphabets. After this issue, the couple changed the name to X Æ A-Xii. But many people were still left confused as Æ is still not part of the English alphabet.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, created history as they sent NASA astronauts to space. This made SpaceX the first commercial spaceship to be launched in outer space. This successful space launch took place on May 30, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Also read | 'Size Matters': Elon Musk's Epic Reaction To Even More Epic Space Size-comparison Clip

Also read | Elon Musk Not Satisfied With ISS; Tells SpaceX Staff To Focus On Starship For Moon & Mars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.