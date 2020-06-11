Good News: From Man Helping Monkey To Dog Being 'best Companion', Read 5 Cheerful Stories

The world was already rocked with the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus but the recent turn of events in the US showcasing racial discrimination have added to the 'stressful' news. Even Google had recently revealed the surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could uplift the mood of people still confined to their homes for several months now. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “joyous” stories that are unique as well as interesting. From man helping monkey to drink water to the heartwarming reaction of little kids to their friend wearing an artificial leg, these are five best from today.

Friends of little girl reacting to her wearing artificial leg

A heartwarming video of a little girl showing off her new prosthetic leg to her classmates resurfaced on the internet and has left netizens in awe. The short clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen on June 11 shows the girl walking into school wearing her brand new prosthetic leg, while her friends run towards her to embrace her.

According to an international media outlet, the video was shot at a school in Birmingham back in 2017. The little girl, Anu reportedly had to have her leg amputated shortly after she was born. Her new prosthetic leg, a pink sports blade, helps the little girl ‘run faster and do street dancing faster’. The heart touching clip captured the exact moment Anu walked into school wearing her new sports blade for the first time.

Langur being fed like a kid

A ‘sweet’ video of a woman feeding a langur is leaving netizens with a fuzzy warm feeling. Shared on Facebook on June 9, the clip shows a ‘mother’ feeding the animal a plateful of rice with her hands. In the video, one can see the langur sitting on the table with food kept in front of it. A woman is seen standing on the other side of the table while feeding the animal just like one would feed a kid.

The langur can also be seen behaving like a good boy and eating each bite that the woman offers. The caption of the heartwarming video read, “My mom is feeding a langur at our home”.

Man helps monkey drink water

A heartwarming video showing a man helping a monkey to drink water with his water bottle is winning the internet. Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda on June 10, the 14-second-long clip has already garnered over six thousand views with people calling it “true humanity”. The video shows the monkey holding the bottle and taking sips by also taking breaks. The man, on the other hand gently offers the animal to drink water at its own pace and patiently waits on the breaks. The clip was shared with the caption that calls for all humans to be kind instead of being correct.

Dog taking care of its human

A heartwarming video of a dog taking care of his human by doing chores around the house has been winning the internet. According to the social media post, the golden retriever is called ‘Lu Hu and lives in China’s southwest province Sichuan. Not only are the internet users calling the video “beautiful” but one of them even urged that the “world should protect him at all costs”.

In the 23-second-long clip, the adorable furry companion can be seen pushing the wheelchair with the owner. Then the dog promptly gets a handtowel for the human who manages to get on the bed, only to remove her socks with his teeth. The effort does not stop here, Lu Hu then takes the pair of socks to a tiny tub with water and can be seen washing them with his paws.

Chimpanzee feeding fish is the 'best stress buster'

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their mood. One such video is doing rounds on social media that is making netizens fall in love with chimpanzees. The video that is being widely shared on the internet features a chimpanzee, which can be seen feeding a school of fish while comfortably sitting on a wooden platform near a pond. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on Twitter.

Chimpanzees are 98% humans😊

