Single Mother Overwhelmed After Finding Note With Money, Netizens Laud 'kind Act'

In a heart-warming incident, a single mother was moved to tears to a selfless act of kindness after she found an envelope full of money tucked into the visor of a second-hand car she bought. Jen Willis, a resident of Daylesford, Australia, shared the touching incident on public Facebook group 'The Kindness Pandemic' that not only earned the couple from Williamstown behind the random deed of compassion great respect but also the internet is extremely happy for Jen.

In the post she shared online, the Aussie woman said that because she was the single-parent in her household, she was forced to sell their two cars, Prado and Suzuki Swift to a dealer and purchase a second-hand Subaru Outback from a local seller. However, upon driving back home, when she pulled down the sun visor, a white envelope containing three AU$50 notes fell into her lap. “Needless to say, I teared up instantly with this incredible thoughtfulness!” Jen wrote in the post.

Selfless deed melted her heart

As per a report, having recently split with her husband who was moving back to the US, Jen had been going through tough times. The coronavirus pandemic had made the crisis worse for her, however, the car owner whom she bought the car from was “a lovely guy in his 60s" and "a very genuine person", she reportedly said. Further, Jen explained that she needed one car for her boys, and because she had MS (multiple sclerosis), she also wanted one vehicle for herself that was easier to drive. However, discovering the note, and such a selfless deed melted her heart. Jen reportedly said, that when she read the beautiful message written on the envelope and realized it was a gift, she was overwhelmed, and started to cry a little.

Facebook users poured in a slew of comments saying that it was “wonderful to see such people alive” and that the act was “incredible”.” Act of kindness - what a blessing,” wrote a user, delighted. “Now that's so nice wonderful people,” wrote the second. “what a beautiful thing to see at the beginning of the week,” wrote the third. “Oh wow.how absolutely amazing,” said another.

