'Have Faith In Your Abilities Always': Video Of Baby Climbing Wall Inspires Netizens

An inspiring video of a kid climbing the wall indoor that emulates resilience and the spirit of "never giving up on one’s goals" has gone viral. Without any belay rope or head protection or support, the “future climbing champion” maintains a balance against the gravity with her strongholds and even stronger spirit overcoming the challenges, showcasing that “no goal is impossible to achieve”. Shared on Twitter by a user Mahesh Naik, the nearly 3-minute long clip has amassed 2k views as it continues to align “hope” in such challenging times for many.

“Every journey begins with a single, small step,” the video subtitles read. “In the beginning, the goal might look impossible, people will tell you, you cannot do it,” it says. However, “ignore them, keep going,” instructs the video asking people to cling to the determination to achieve one’s goal. Further, it says, one is stronger than the people who constantly try to deter others from their goals saying they cannot do it. With tiny climbing shoes and ample patience, the toddler eventually reaches the top of the wall showcasing what the human potential is capable of. The video of her wall climbing was originally posted on YouTube that stunned the viewers in 2015, many called her by name Ellie and some videos show that started the wall climbing while just 12 months old.

The victory kid with determination

“Her thought processes are what amaze me. She seems to be constantly evaluating her next move or re-evaluating what hasn't worked to her liking. And taking direction as she does from mom and dad is pure magic. Wishing the whole family a wonderful life together and many wonderful memories. Thanks for sharing these little snippets,” wrote one YouTuber in the comment section of her another video. “I love how she looks back at mom/dad every so often. What a confident kid,” wrote another. “Looking forward to seeing little Ellie excel in rock climbing,” wrote the third while making a clapping emoji applauding the kid’s perseverance. “What a problem solver! And I love the victory pose!!” wrote another lauding the kid.

