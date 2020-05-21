Flying Hearts On Instagram Update Leaves Netizens Divided With Mixed Reactions

The social media app Instagram has travelled a long way to reach where it is today. It has become one of the most popular social media apps and is also a favourite app for the masses. Almost everyone is eager to have an account on the app and entertain themselves with all the facilities available on this social media portal.

Instagram developers have been updating the app and adding new features to not only increase its smooth usage, but also the entire look and aesthetics of the platform. A recent update on the app is Instagram flying hearts.

Flying hearts on Instagram

The newest update on Instagram will make you see flying hearts on your phone screen. This update was done in the direct message section of Instagram. When one likes a message or post which was forwarded to them on Instagram, the screen filled with flying hearts. The more Instagram likes you get, the more hearts come along with it.

Where is it now?

While people enjoyed the flying hearts in the chats section, it seems that the feature has been removed from the app. This could be because of the mixed reactions that the feature received. People took to Twitter to share their feelings and what they thought of the update.

Reaction to flying hearts

The flying hearts seemed to make its users feel like it is always a romantic conversation. This made talking to anyone awkward as the flying hearts gave the conversation what seems like a 'romantic touch'. A news source also claimed that the flying hearts killed the essence of memes and images that were sent back and forth since the amount of flying hearts deemed like an 'over-reaction':

Instagram DM changing the regular heart to the emoji fluttering hearts is like professing your love to someone and it’s awkward. 😂🥰🙃 — Beanca (@beancameer) May 18, 2020

Instagram’s new update has flying hearts, now how do i end conversations without cringing?? — Gyanesh (@GyaneshShah) May 16, 2020

While there were quite a few reactions that were not really fond of the update, few others loved how the fluttering hearts had a wholesome effect to it. As per the source, people also exclaimed that these hearts decreased the guilt of not responding to sent messages with words as the reaction looked perfect. Here are some positive reactions to the Instagram update:

I’m literally gonna like every DM I get on Instagram because watching the hearts float around your screen is the best thing that’s happened to me in quarantine — michael☁️ (@michaelmi11er) May 16, 2020

The new Instagram update is so entertaining, I just love the way the hearts float up the screen ❤️ — 𝔹𝕖 𝔾𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 🧘🏻‍♂️ (@walkwithVeera) May 17, 2020

People also shared how they also 'almost bullied' Instagram into removing the update. There were some funny memes and jokes also shared about this new update on Twitter. The mixed reactions for the update showed how a simple feature of Instagram was minutely scrutinised by the users. This certainly is proof that Instagram app has become an integral part of people's lives.

Hearts, when you like a message on Instagram DM pic.twitter.com/W7CgqshfFF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2020

can't believe we bullied instagram into removing the popping hearts update — Tarushi jhamb (@fallenculture_) May 19, 2020

When you realise there is no more.. floating hearts on double tap..in Instagram..! pic.twitter.com/h2wBSGaCHw — S@ny@..;-) (@_Not_Yours___) May 20, 2020

