Video Of Tiny Frog Putting Up A Fight With Ferocious Leopard Impresses Netizens

A hilarious standoff between a tiny frog and a leopard in the wild wherein the predator eventually gives up and walks away has amazed the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 18-second clip that now has over 8k views features a “stubborn” green coloured frog standing his ground putting up the fight with the ferocious cat despite being constantly pawed by the dominant creature. Susanta captioned the video for the viewers to guess who won the fight as he says that times are changing and it’s not the size that matters but the spirit to win the tough battles.

With over 802 likes, the clip amassed a huge reaction as users lauded the wolverine frog for putting up against the cat unsheathing its claws to scare the amphibian away. Threatening and retaliating with its forelimbs to fend off the predator the frog displayed “valour” and “courage”, the users said. Despite being tiny, the frog engaged in intense combat as the leopard started walking back into the jungle, giving the amphibian another low, as it walked away accepting the defeat.

Times are changing.....

Unbelievable fight between a frog & leopard. And see who wins😊



🎬Science Girl pic.twitter.com/g8kqnBLDcr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 21, 2020

As far as I heard some frog species are as venomous as cobra, can kill anyone in moments. — स्वार्थपर कोयल ✴ (@SaumyaSilk) May 21, 2020

Times have changed Mr https://t.co/cVrFVCnDtW,it is the weakest who exhibits strength and power and probably wins by deceit though frog has exhibited no deceit in the video. — MAHARAJRAINA (@MAHARAJRAINA3) May 21, 2020

This looks like a poison dart frog , which is mainly found in Brazil . They produce skin secretions and along with their spiny bony protrusions can be quite a threat to many animals . So the leopard might have walked back after realising the threat posed by the frog . — BULBUL CHATTERJEE (@BULBULCHATTERJ3) May 21, 2020

I don't think it's a poison dart frog because



1. It doesn't look like one

2. A poison dart frog is found in Central and South America. But the cat in the video is leopard which is not found in South America. Only Jaguar found in South America and this ain't Jaguar. — Kalyan Upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@UpadhyayKalyan) May 21, 2020

Doesnt look like an adult leapord. Its still learning the ways of the world.Thats probably why it was trying to figure what that frog was,I suppose. — EnTuluPaatherpe (@TuluverEnkulu) May 21, 2020

😂😂😂 — V.N. Ravi Kumar (@VNRaviKumar) May 21, 2020

I don't think leopard is fighting he is playing with cute frog — Praveen singh (@Praveen30261462) May 21, 2020

One lost its capabilities vs other never gave up for survival. — Suchendu K. Subudhi (@SuchenduK) May 21, 2020

Frogs are not in the food chain of Leopards which are more towards warm-blooded animals - probably that is the reason why leopard turned away !! — Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) May 21, 2020

Perhaps the leopard was "playful"

“When poked, the frog must have oozed out something toxic distasteful from his glands on his skin, and the leopard thought it's better not to have a bite,” wrote a user, making laughter emoji. “Doesn’t matter the size, the courage is what it takes,” wrote the second user, adding, "this clip is a proof of the same”. “I have noticed many times that cat family doesnt hunt or eat frogs and they just play with it that too only for few minutes,” opined the third user, saying, that the leopard was perhaps playful with the cute frog who was trying to escape into the ambush. “I'm sure you are not habitual of watching a frog pouncing over a big cat,” joked a fourth.

