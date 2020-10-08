Rescued Husky's Transformation After Being Tied Up For 2 Years Leaves Netizens In Awe

'The Dodo', a brand that focuses on telling animals' stories and animal rights issues, recently shared a story of a neglected husky. On October 7, they took to their official Instagram handle and shared the video of this husky, from his rescue to his recovery. The Dodo wrote, 'This dog was chained up for 2 years and wasting away'. Watch the neglected dog turn into the most beautiful husky.

Rescued dog turns into a fluffy husky

This dog was chained up for 2 years and wasting away — watch him turn into the most beautiful husky 😍 pic.twitter.com/IuEs1hBm9W — The Dodo (@dodo) October 7, 2020

Also Read | Plight of Baba ka Dhaba's elderly couple breaks hearts, netizens lend a hand of help

The video showcases the husky's life from his rescue to his current condition. According to the video posted by The Dodo, the husky had no access to any kind of water or shelter for almost two years. The puppy belonged to a divorced family. The husband got the husky as a gift for his wife, who later filed a divorce. In order to get back to her, the husband tied the husky to a chain. According to the rescuers, this was a case of total neglect.

Further in the video, the rescuers explained that after the husky was rescued and they took him in their car, the dog rolled up in a ball and slept for two hours straight. The rescuers were shocked to see the husky's strength as he looked like he couldn't even walk. The husky was later named Finn. Finn was rescued by Karlee and Tiffany.

Talking about Finn, the rescuers said, "From the day forward, we made sure that he got as much as care possible. We bought him out of his kennel every day and he started looking forward to that". After immense love and affection showered by the caretakers, the husky started to grow back his hair. "As soon as he grew hair you could you see his tail curl up like a husky. He just became better every week. He just looks like a totally different dog", Karlee and Tiffany added.

Also Read | Good News: Bank CEO's gift to teacher; Impeccable rice art video; read 5 positive stories

Netizens' reaction

Actor Riteish Deshmukh reshared the tweet. Mentioning his wife Genelia, Riteish wrote, 'All heart ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ @geneliad you will love this'. Take a look at the Ritiesh Deshmmukh's tweet below.

Also Read | Twitterverse is divided at possible nudity in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' web series

One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Why oh why do people get pets they do not want to bother with looking after? Downright abuse!Just appalling & so sad for that lovely dog. I am so pleased he was rescued and given love and care and a second chance at a happy life'. Another comment read as, 'There is no punishment harsh enough for people who could do this to a dog'. Take a look at some more reactions below.

Every time I see a story about abuse it makes me wonder how people can be such low life’s. Don’t neighbors or people related to these terrible pet owners aware what’s going on? I know someone is aware. Animals can’t speak for themselves therefore people must make the call. 2 yrs? — LadyMac (@LadyMac60175093) October 7, 2020

God bless you 😇 for rescuing the distressing canine & pleading you please please please give the lucky husky tons to love♥️♥️♥️♥️, care🤲👐, medication🏥⚕️💊💉⛑️, a forever home🏡🏠🚙, and loving family👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. — Robinson Choo (@RMChoo) October 7, 2020

I just end up crying when I see stories like this — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) October 8, 2020

Also Read | Cruise Captain's smacking reply to 'sexist troll' wins hearts, netizens say 'you go, girl'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.