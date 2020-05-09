Last Updated:

‘Nature Rehabilitation’: Baby Olive Ridley Turtles Make Their Way To Sea, Watch

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a ‘beautiful sight’ of Olive Ridley hatchlings making their way to the sea at Gahirmatha beach and rookeries.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Nature

Recently, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a ‘beautiful sight’ of Olive Ridley hatchlings making their way to the sea. Nanda informed that nearly ‘two crore plus’ sea turtles emerged from half of about four lakh nesting at ‘Nasi- 2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha’. 

READ: Netizens Amazed At Wild But Edible Chinese Mushroom That Turns Green As Soon As It's Cut

The video shared on May 8 has taken the internet by storm. With nearly 50,000 views, the video has been liked more than 2,000 times. According to reports, a month back, over eight lakh Olive Ridley Turtles had returned to the coasts of Odisha, at the Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting. The eggs started to hatch in early May and the turtles finally made their way to the sea uninterrupted, as humans are still under lockdown and beaches are not crowded. 

‘Nature rehabilitation’ 

While several internet users called the video ‘beautiful’, others also suggested that tourists should never be allowed near the place during this time. One internet user wrote, “Wow amazing sir. Nature at it's best”. Another said, ”This is the most moving and beautiful thing to me”. 

READ: Black Panther Spotted In Goa, Man Discovered With 3 Kidneys: Viral News Of The Week

READ: UK Nurse Who Mistook Pregnancy For Appendicitis, Gives Birth To A 'surprise' Baby Daughter

READ: Punjab CM Teams Up With TikTok User To Spread Social Distancing Message; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all