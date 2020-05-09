‘Nature Rehabilitation’: Baby Olive Ridley Turtles Make Their Way To Sea, Watch

Recently, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a ‘beautiful sight’ of Olive Ridley hatchlings making their way to the sea. Nanda informed that nearly ‘two crore plus’ sea turtles emerged from half of about four lakh nesting at ‘Nasi- 2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha’.

A sight that casts magical spell year after year👍



Nearly 2 crore plus olive Ridley hatchlings have emerged & made their way to sea from half of about 4 lakh nesting at Nasi-2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha.



The spectacle continues. Early morning video. pic.twitter.com/C0IKTWNCko — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 8, 2020

The video shared on May 8 has taken the internet by storm. With nearly 50,000 views, the video has been liked more than 2,000 times. According to reports, a month back, over eight lakh Olive Ridley Turtles had returned to the coasts of Odisha, at the Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting. The eggs started to hatch in early May and the turtles finally made their way to the sea uninterrupted, as humans are still under lockdown and beaches are not crowded.

‘Nature rehabilitation’

While several internet users called the video ‘beautiful’, others also suggested that tourists should never be allowed near the place during this time. One internet user wrote, “Wow amazing sir. Nature at it's best”. Another said, ”This is the most moving and beautiful thing to me”.

Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings coming out of the nests and making their way home(Ocean) @pccfodisha pic.twitter.com/2PTFPVew8d — DFO Bhadrak (WL) (@DfoBhadrak) May 8, 2020

I wish these little turtles all the best of health and hope they have a fantastic life. 🐢 — militaria collector (@militariaFlickr) May 8, 2020

That's called as nature rehabilitation.😸.when human become the distroyer nature become the survivor.let nature decide whether we need an escape from the pandemic. — Shyam Indian (@ShyamVijayan2) May 8, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏👏 Nature is reclaiming it's share on the earth. It's a welcome feature. Hope it stays this way with pollution levels going down and making it little easier for pulmonary patients to breathe and stay symptom free. — S Dey (@SDey80695849) May 8, 2020

Truly Amazing! 💚💚💚🐢 — Marcelina (@marchichie) May 9, 2020

An amazing sight. — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) May 8, 2020

Such a beautiful sight! Thanks for sharing. Makes me smile just watching it. — Beatrice (@kookiebee) May 9, 2020

