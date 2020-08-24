Video: Baby Pigs Try To Save Fish By Pushing It In Water, Netizens Laud 'act Of Kindness'

A recent video that has surfaced on the internet has left the netizens in complete awe as they deemed it to be the most ‘unbelievable’ video. The video shows baby pigs helping a fish to get back at life. After watching the video, netizens are comparing animals with human beings, as one user wrote, "Animals are helping each other and human trying his best to eliminate fellow being".

Baby pigs help fish to get back to life

Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the 11 seconds short video shows a fish lying breathlessly on land just next to a pond. Further in the video, baby pigs come together and start pushing the fish back to water. After several attempts, the pigs successfully manage to push it back into the water.

The smallest act of kindness

Is worth more than the greatest intention💕 pic.twitter.com/eQijHBxkUM — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 23, 2020

The video was uploaded on August 23 and it has invited over 45K views. It has garnered 4.5K likes and 817 Rewteets and comments. Talking about the intention of the baby pigs, one Twitter user wrote, "Whether it was dead or live, doesn't matter. Intention was noble. Even people run away from the scene where injured humans battling for life". Making a comparison between animals and humans, another Twitter user wrote, "Animals understand it but humans dont....sad". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

The fish looks dead. The swines probably don't realise that but nevertheless they pushed to water to save it's life. — L Λ L I T 🇮🇳 (@justlalit) August 23, 2020

it seems that animals will become more intelligent and conscious full like humans in the future. — kumar Pratap (@pratapkumar297) August 23, 2020

Am I only seeing or others also- animals are becoming more humane than humans! — Viswanathan Shastri (@giviswa) August 23, 2020

But intention gets manifested — brand0 (@tatvamasi0) August 23, 2020

and here are we, who spare none https://t.co/RrQtdmK5ft — anant aggarwal (@AnantAggarwal20) August 23, 2020

Team work and manipulation fueled with good intent , can be a blessing sometimes

Piggy show!! https://t.co/zsi0vNPh59 — Dr. Abhishek Dhir (@dr_abhi_dhir) August 23, 2020

Animals are so much sensitive than humans! https://t.co/MONR7b4rmo — Neelam Gupta 🇮🇳 (@NG_AROH) August 23, 2020

Few days back, another such video went viral where a turtle was seen saving the life of a fish. The 9 seconds short video showed a fish lying lifeless on a rock placed in a water body. The entire body of the fish was on rock, just the head was immersed in water. After a few moments into the video, a turtle comes to the rescue of the fish as he can be seen trying to pull the fish back in the water. This wakes up the fish and it swims back to the water.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

