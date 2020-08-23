Guinea Pig Takes ‘zoomies’ Like A Dog, Video Wins Internet | Watch

A footage of the Guinea pig taking zoomies like a pooch has triggered amusement among members of the Reddit community. In a nearly 20 seconds clip, a female guinea pig is seen popcorning, darting back and forth, as it is content about the cage cleaned by its owner. “I see a lot of dogs here, so here's some guinea pig zoomies instead! She gets excited whenever I clean their cage,” the owner wrote in the caption to the post with over 14.3k upvotes. The happy rodent excitedly takes random unobstructed zip around in the available space near its makeshift home real fast from the joy of a tidy, neat cage apprehension.

Relating to the cute piggies behaviour, a user pointed out that her pets “would get zoomies and whistle whenever they heard a bag crinkle or fridge drawer open waiting for their lettuce or food.” Another individual backed the thought, saying, “we had two guinea pigs and they’d do the same exact thing. They were LOUD!” Some guinea pig owners agreed that they had witnessed those chip around and frenetic cavy behaviour with their pets moment there were noises in the kitchen. Guinea pigs anticipated food, they explained, and that prompted the running in circles. “Probably jovial,” one said. “Getting 2 guineas next month, I'm apprehensive. What have I got in store?” guessed another.

Taking zoomies like 'Beyblade'

Zoomies and some sprinting with joy is often an expression of happiness associated with pet dogs as several such clips of exalted canines have circulated across the social media. Earlier, footage of a Labrador dog getting zoomies around the house excitedly had emerged as users called it “Beyblade”. The pet pooch was seen taking dashes, zipping back and forth with a glint in its eyes across the room for no apparent reason. In one such similar video, an 18-year-old visually impaired pooch getting his power zoomies across the lush green lawn had won the internet. The energetic and lively hound can be seen taking “trotties” enjoying the “grass beneath his feet” with a refreshing reminder of "I still got it."

