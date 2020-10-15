Baby Removing Doctor's Mask In Viral Pic Melts Hearts; Netizens Call It 'ray Of Hope'

A number of unique pictures or funny videos often pave their way to the internet and go viral on social media. Recently, a picture of a newborn baby pulling a doctor’s mask grabbed major attention on the internet. A Dubai-based doctor Dr.Samer Cheaib took to his Instagram to share a picture of him holding a new born. In the monochrome picture, the baby is seen firmly holding and pulling off the doctor’s mask as he flashes his wide smile underneath the mask.

The doctor shared the picture by relating the incident to the present situation as he wrote that everybody wants a sign right now to know when they can take off their masks. Amid the worsened situation of coronavirus, masks have become mandatory to curb its spread. Take a look at this viral pic of the baby removing the doctor’s mask.

Fans in huge numbers appreciated the picture. From calling the picture a 'silver lining in darkness' to ' a ray of hope', netizens cannot seem to have enough of the endearing photo. The comment section of the post is flooded with several heart and love emoticons. One of the users wrote, "May your words come true Doctor.Sincere Prayers..Shall i take this with your permission..May Almighty Bless You.."

Video of baby getting haircut

Earlier, a hilarious video of a baby getting a haircut made the rounds on social media. In the entire video, the baby can be seen laughing uncontrollably. The video was shared by a Twitter handle named CCTV Idiots on October 9. Sharing the video on social media, the Twitter user wrote a simple caption, 'Happy Friday'. Take a look at the adorable video of a baby laughing that has left everyone in awe.

Within hours after the video was shared, it went viral on Twitter. It received more than 110k views on Twitter. More than one thousand users have retweeted the funny video, while it gained 4.5k likes. The 44-second video begins with the little munchkin sitting on someone's lap, probably his mother. The baby is wrapped in a black apron.

As the hairstylist turns on the razor and moves slightly on his hair, he starts laughing hysterically, moving his legs in joy. He can be seen holding the razor wire in his hand. The hairstylist is also seen playing with the little one. He slowly gets the razor near his hair and laughs along with the baby. The baby’s adorable contagious laugh leaves everyone in splits.

