Video Of Mushroom Spores Spread In The Wind Goes Viral; Watch Clip Here

The internet is home to many things ranging from information to entertainment for people around the globe. However, the internet also features a number of fascinating videos which showcase the elegance of nature in an unexpected way. Many videos from the plant and animal kingdom go viral on social media from time to time and showcase a never-seen-before phenomenon caught on camera.

Recently, a video of mushroom spores spreading started doing the rounds on the internet and has gone viral. The video was shared on multiple social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit and Imgur. Check out the video below -

Also read: Baba Ka Dhaba Incident Inspires People To Help An Elderly Keychain Seller Near McDonald's

Mushrooms spores spreading

Mushroom spores spreading in the wind pic.twitter.com/pxfcApjDp2 — Tech Burrito (@TechAmazing) October 14, 2020

Mushrooms are known to spread their spores by passively with the help of the wind, after which they are picked up by reproductive packets. The video showcases a similar process of pollination done by the mushrooms in order to reproduce. The spores from the mushroom can be seen getting spread across the area because of the wind. While the light shining on the mushrooms as they spread their spores gives the video an overall majestic feel, it simply is a mobile flashlight or a torch being flashed on the mushrooms to make the spreading of spores visible.

Also read: 12-year-old Prodigy Becomes Youngest To Study Aerospace Engineering At Georgia Tech

Image courtesy - Twitter

While it does look like the mushrooms are being able to spread their spores predominantly due to the wind. There have been certain studies undertaken by many biologists to understand how it actually works. Emilie Dressaire, a professor at the Trinity College in Hartford had held research which was later published in ScienceDaily. The study used high-speed videography in order to observe the spore dispersing of Shiitake mushrooms and found that the fungi create their own wind by releasing water vapour which later cooled the air locally.

This allowed the mushrooms to have convective cells which move in the air in its direction. Thus, even if the video above looks like the mushrooms is spreading spores due to wind, they are themselves also putting in a lot of effort. This won't be the first time mushrooms have gone viral on the internet. Previously, a mushroom by the size of 37 inches and 15 kilograms of weight was discovered in Yunnan, China.

Also read: Cat Gets Protective As Human Tries To Snatch Its Kitten, Netizens Hail 'momma's Love'

Also read: Blindfolded Martial Arts Master Smashes Record-breaking Coconuts Placed Around Student

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.