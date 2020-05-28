Good News: Red Panda Puts Claws Up To Surrender In Hilarious Video, Dog Hugs Cat Buddy

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, many have been left feeling overwhelmed by the onslaught of negativity. Several conflict-ridden stories and the tally of the casualties from the pandemic can have an overwhelming impact on the mood and emotional wellbeing in general, creating an environment of anxiety and panic.

There is, however, some positive at the end of the day that can have an encouraging effect amid several ongoing perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide. So, here’s a compilation of the happy events from the day that can prove to be invigorating during the challenging times to brighten your day.

Red panda puts claws up to surrender in hilarious video

A clip of a bonny red panda walking down the road and suddenly raising its paws in surrender upon hearing human presence in the vicinity has left the internet in splits. The 10-second footage shows the rusty creature sprinting along the way to the woods when it is perturbed by the people as it freezes. On its two hind legs and with paws aloft, the red panda stands still in an apparent “I give up” posture before adorably rolling on the ground.

Adoreble red panda pic.twitter.com/zbPb3LkTr5 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 28, 2020

Dog comforts his cat buddy in a most affectionate way

A video of an affectionate caregiver dog comforting a pet feline in the cutest way imaginable has won the internet. The 17-second footage which now has over 7.7k views displays the love between the two pets as the dog snuggles the anxious cat when he jumps on the couch and puts his paw around to make his companion feel better. The internet lauded the duo’s heart-warming friendship and the dog’s gesture to comfort the cat to relieve his anxiety.

Just loved this.. pic.twitter.com/79ulX6QDB6 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 28, 2020

Nagpur Police share 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' inspired meme to raise awareness on COVID-19

In another witty meme aimed at spreading awareness against the COVID-19, the Nagpur Police on May 27 took to their official Twitter handle to illustrate the importance of holding on to one’s protective masks when going out. The meme, inspired out of the popular Bollywood flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has left the internet stunned as users lauded the wit and creativity of the police’s way of cautioning the public about the health safety measures.

Florida Wildlife Officials use doughnuts to lure bear

The police authorities in Florida used the Krispy Kreme doughnuts to lure a bear on the loose across the city into a trap. According to the reports, a juvenile 250-pound (113- kilogram) bear meandered across the Gulf coast city when the officers were alerted, as per a news agency report. The bear was tempted with Krispy Kreme doughnuts and released back in the wild safely.

The smell of an Original Glazed #Doughnut hits different 😍🍩 This bear gets it #SpiritAnimal #KrispyKreme https://t.co/1b37SeSQpR — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 27, 2020

Video of seal grabbing a human's hand breaks internet, netizens call it 'adorable'

A video of a friendly grey seal’s personal encounter with a human as it grabs his hands in what looks like trying to hold the person in embrace has triggered laughter on the internet. The 9-second clip shows a seal lying in the sand resting when a human hand approaches him, immediately, in one swift move, the seal wakes up from the ground and holds the hand of the person in its two flaps.

Here comes the ‘ seal of approval’😂



🎥: Nature is lit pic.twitter.com/0UHLNY5Gpj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2020

